Senior Full Stack C# Engineer (Remote/Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a highly analytical and solutions-driven Senior Full Stack C# Engineer with at least 7 years solid development experience, is sought by fast-paced Tech Company providing cutting-edge Data Security to join its team. Your core role will be to develop new back-end and front-end features by helping to plan, build, test and support its platform that will help position them as the global leader in privacy-preserving Data Collaboration. The successful candidate will preferably possess a suitable tertiary qualification with 7+ years’ experience in a similar role including Azure Cloud or any other Cloud environment, building enterprise solutions and developing cross-platform applications. Your tech tools should include .NET Core (C#), Angular, SQL and TDD.

DUTIES:

Develop new platform features and platform maintenance.

Develop and assist developing integrations with 3rd parties.

Code Reviews.

Support and troubleshoot client issues.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant tertiary education preferable.

7+ Years of solid development experience in a team.

Azure Cloud experience and any other Cloud environment.

Experience with .NET Core (C#) and Angular.

Experience in building enterprise solutions.

Experience with SQL.

Experience with TDD.

Experience in developing cross-platform applications.

ATTRIBUTES:

Be able to adapt with the fast-paced nature of the business and learn on the job.

Accountable and Responsible.

Empowering.

Goal-oriented.

Attention to detail.

Persistent.

Problem-solving.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Full

Stack

Learn more/Apply for this position