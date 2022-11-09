Senior IT Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, a Digital and IT Company has a vacancy for a Senior Project Manager. The successful candidate will be responsible for the overall Management and Successful completion of multiple strategic and operational projects of high complexity ensuring projects are delivered on time, on budget and according to agreed quality requirements, contributing to client/customer satisfaction, optimal profitability, reduced risk and compliance to regulatory and legislative requirements. Co-ordinate and manage relevant activities across projects streams and interface with relevant internal and/or external stakeholders.

Honours degree (NQF Level 8)

Project management certification (PPM, Prince2, Agile, etc)

Up to 8 years of experience in project management, with at least 5 years leadership / specialist experience.

ERP / SAP implementation knowledge would be beneficial.

Seasoned programme and project management knowledge and / or skill

Seasoned project evaluation knowledge and / or skill

Seasoned project financial control and reporting knowledge and / or skill

Seasoned business knowledge and / or skill

Advanced stakeholder management knowledge and / or skill

Budgeting and Cost Management Knowledge

IT Programme and Project Management Knowledge and / or Skill

Seasoned Stakeholder Management Knowledge and / or Skill

Formulate long term project/programme plans which includes milestones and priorities to deliver on project/operational objectives. (3 – 12 months)

Drive and participate in project solutioning

Manage project risk and risk mitigation initiatives.

Implement stringent project and programme goverance processes

Monitor and report on progress against operational plans and adjust where required.

Define project and programme standard operating procedures and implement and manage end-to-end processes

Create an engaging, enabling and productive work climate aligned to the employee value proposition by demonstrating leadership through personal commitment to organisational values.

Define, manage, monitor and report on budget variances in order to maximise financial performance.

Plan, manage and monitor initiatives to ensure project delivery and customer service excellence.

Plan, oversee and lead projects from ideation through to completion.

Interact with a range of internal and external stakeholders and manage several moving project parts simultaneously.

Create a detailed project management plan and other project documents and guide incoming and outgoing project files.

Provide solutions to project-related issues.

Set the strategic direction of all projects, define the project’s scope and set milestone sand deadlines.

Review business processes from end-to-end to identify and address operational, financial and technological risks.

Develop business cases, prepare profit and loss analyses and design new templates as part of project selection and continuous improvement.

Manage and draw reports and manage key dashboards

Develop the business unit RACI, allocating the correct levels of authority and accountability for project activities

Desired Skills:

ERP / SAP implementation

Achieving personal work goals and objectives

Formulating strategies and concepts

Presenting and communicating information

