Senior IT Support Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

SERVE as a central point for evaluating, optimising and standardisation of managed services as the next Senior IT Support Engineer sought by an IT Managed Service Provider. Your focus will be on enablement of the Operational teams to effectively deliver on required service levels and the optimisation of the services on a proactive basis, resolution of major incidents that are escalated from the operational teams and logging of vendor calls when required. Cloud solutions require constant management with architectural updates and changes, security and cost management to name a few, this role will be accountable to set the standards that will be disseminated. You will need an Advanced Degree/Diploma or relevant qualification in IT/Computing or equivalent work experience, Certifications including Azure Fundamentals/Administrator/Security Technologies/Solutions Architect; Sophos Engineer; Veeam Certification or Checkpoint Engineer with 10+ years’ experience working in the IT industry.

DUTIES:

Evaluation of On-premises and Cloud Services.

Optimise On-premises and Cloud Services.

Standardise service delivery.

Operational service delivery enablement.

Perform advanced issue analysis and resolution.

Address major incident escalations.

Conduct service due diligences.

Transition services to Operational teams.

Conduct technical assessments and participate in service improvements.

Identify security risk and track until mitigated or resolved.

Conduct evaluations on Engineers and make growth and training recommendations.

Create internal knowledge base articles and issue resolution scripts.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Advanced Degree/Diploma or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience).

Certifications (Minimum) –

AZ-900 (Azure Fundamentals)

AZ-104 (Azure Administrator)

AZ-500 (Azure Security Technologies)

AZ-300 (Azure Solutions Architect – Part 1)

AZ-301 (Azure Solutions Architect – Part2)

Sophos Engineer

Veeam Certification

Checkpoint Engineer

Experience –

10+ Years’ experience working in the IT industry.

Networking technologies.

Database services and technologies.

Data Centre technologies.

Backup technologies.

Storage systems.

Experience using the Azure Pricing Calculator.

Practical Skills Required –

Good understanding of Azure Infrastructure services and their limitations.

Experience configuring and monitoring different attributes and handling scale up and scale down scenarios for the application in Azure.

Application monitoring through operations insight, application insight.

Provide best practices around provisioning production and non-production environments on Azure to optimize the usage.

Have good understanding in implementation of advanced security, authentication, and single sign on across cloud and on premise.

Strong understanding of the advantages and limitations of Azure Active Directory.

Strong experience in Azure platform Services, understanding of their capabilities and limitations and being able to architect and deliver solutions leveraging various platform services.

Have experience in implementing enterprise application using platform services like azure websites, Azure SQL, Azure Service Bus, notification hubs, event hubs, stream analytics, Document Db, application insights etc.

Strong expertise in building cloud native enterprise scale applications and moving applications from on-premises to cloud environments.

Strong understanding of the cloud architecture patterns and solution design principles.

Strong understanding of different attributes for cloud application availability, scalability, and ability to propose optimized design for cloud.

Performance tuning of cloud-based applications for best performance.

Experience in defining and implementing Hybrid scenarios with workloads shared across on premise and Microsoft Azure, application Integration between cloud and on-premises environments.

Collaborate with customers for quick technical assessment and proposal development for leveraging platform services of Azure.

Closely work with customers to understand the business objectives and define solutions.

Experienced working in Agile environments with continuous integration and continuous deployment and application lifecycle management.

Candidate should be from an application development and solution architecture background and have expertise in building large scale web applications before the cloud experience.

Strong ability to explain complex technical solutions in business language to project stakeholders.

The ability to present technical solutions to a business audience.

Able to whiteboard and workshop solutions with colleagues and customers.

Good writing skills and the ability to write solution proposals in business language.

Possess the ability to research new solutions and keep knowledge up to date.

Good interpersonal and sales skills, must be able to be a team player.

Possess a growth mindset, willing to grow, expand and learn new skills.

Willing to study and attain certifications required by the business as and when the need arises.

ATTRIBUTES:

Able to communicate and work across different cultures and social groups.

Plans activities and projects well in advance and considers possible changing circumstances.

Maintains a positive outlook at work.

Ability to work well in a pressurised environment.

Works hard and puts in longer hours when it is necessary.

Can apply active listening techniques such as paraphrasing the message to confirm understanding, probing for further relevant information, and refraining from interrupting.

Adapts to changing circumstances.

Ability to place client at the forefront of all interactions, understanding their requirements and creating a positive client experience throughout the total client journey.

