Senior SQL DBA

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior SQL DBA to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

The Senior SQL DBA is expected to design, install, configure, administer, monitor, and troubleshoot all components of the SQL Platform including the core database as well as the additional components and functionality

The DBA will also be responsible for security administration as well as administration tasks related to SDLC

The Senior DBA will also be expected to consult with developers and other parties to ensure the appropriate design and implementation in line with business requirements

The Senior DBA will further be required to direct the tasks of other DBAs although the actual management of the members is not required

The Senior DBA will act as the expert for a specific database system and will unsure design of the database system, supporting database systems as well as the processes to support the database system

The Senior DBA is expected to perform research on industry trends related to the SQL DBMS to improve the Client’s systems

Responsibilities

Implementation of New Databases in line with design, including installation of DBMS

Assistance with database design together with Client

Design of supporting functions to ensure a functioning database (e.g. backup, replication, patching)

Design of supporting processes to ensure a functioning database (e.g. user access, performance monitoring

Response to analysis of Incidents of database

Perform patching of database

Troubleshooting of incidents and events up to second level

Escalation of performance, security or availability issues

Engage database vendor on troubleshooting urgent or complex incidents or events and troubleshoot till resolution

Responsible for the definition, creation and maintenance of Client application database structures

Analyze, test, and implement physical database designs supporting business applications

Ensure data recoverability, database availability, data integrity, agreed level of performance and capacity planning for physical databases

Research on latest practices related to the deployment and support of DBMS

Research on emerging trends, functionality and architecture related to the DBMS

Ensure maintenance plans and documentation are in place, re-visited and updated at least once quarterly or after changes impacting the application area

DBA performance enhancements

Process enhancements and improvements in supporting the database

Assist overall troubleshooting and incident resolution on group wide outages

Plan for implementation of DBMS upgrades

Assist in / Develop Roadmap of DBMS future enhancements

Ensure documentation of database design and work practices (e.g. DR design, database design, installation instruction)

Engage clients to understand emerging demands or business needs

Evaluate more appropriate DBMS system for customer application

Provide feedback to client on improvements in database design / use / work practices

Direct Medium and Junior DBAs on tasks to complete

Act as escalation point to Medium and Junior DBAs

Reference best practices of DBMS reference documentation

Establish and execute policies to ensure data in database conform to Regulations and relevant company policies and the maintenance of data (including data deletion)

Create database scripts to assist in the operation of the database

Troubleshoot Security administration components including LDAP and Kerberos

User and security administration on the DBMS

Create and change users, assign and remove role assignments, perform password resets, lock and unlock accounts

Create and change security roles by adding and removing relevant permissions

Create, change and troubleshoot analytical privileges (data dependent authorizations)

Troubleshoot security issues

Log reviews and ongoing reviews of user privileges to databases

Design and execute process required to promote code and structures between databases in line with SLDC and company policies

Create design and execute instructions for refresh of data in Dev and QA databases

Knowledge of DBMS licensing models and ability to optimize licensing

Design, and set up of monitoring tools of the DBMS

Support application development teams in choosing and configuring database correctly in support of application performance and security

Support the Application Development Life Cycle and development approaches like Agile

Qualifications and experience

Degree or Diploma or Database Administration certification

IT Data Analysis

Database Knowledge

Database Security

Project Coordination

Risk Management

Working knowledge of SQL Server

Sound working knowledge of the operating system SQL reside on and SQL’s usage of underlying infrastructure

Knowledge of general database concepts

Understanding up to SQL Server 2019

Working knowledge and understanding of SQL2012 to 2019

Working knowledge and sound understanding of all available products, services and resources in the SQL Server suite of products

Knowledge to advise and execute on integration to the MS SQL environment including REST, SOAP, ODBC, JDBC, ODBO and other MSSQL supported connectors

Desired Skills:

Database mirroring

Sql Server

Security

patch

Performance Tuning

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

