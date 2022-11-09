Senior Test Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Nov 9, 2022

Experience:

  • 7 to 10 years’ experience in Test Execution and Test Analysis.
  • 5 to 7 years experienced in conducting functional testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.
  • Extensive knowledge of HP ALM.
  • Experience in Integration Testing.
  • Experience in data validation.
  • Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.
  • Liaising with internal and external stakeholders during end to end and Industry testing.
  • Experience in testing Enterprise Solutions.
  • Knowledge of different forms of Communication and Reporting.

The following will be an added advantage:

  • Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.
  • Knowledge of Cloud Solutions
  • Automation Testing

Desired Skills:

  • Test Anayst
  • HP ALM
  • Integration Testing
  • Data Validation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *