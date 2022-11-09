Senior Test Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Experience:

7 to 10 years’ experience in Test Execution and Test Analysis.

5 to 7 years experienced in conducting functional testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.

Extensive knowledge of HP ALM.

Experience in Integration Testing.

Experience in data validation.

Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.

Liaising with internal and external stakeholders during end to end and Industry testing.

Experience in testing Enterprise Solutions.

Knowledge of different forms of Communication and Reporting.

The following will be an added advantage:

Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.

Knowledge of Cloud Solutions

Automation Testing

Desired Skills:

Test Anayst

HP ALM

Integration Testing

Data Validation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position