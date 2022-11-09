Senior Test Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Experience:
- 7 to 10 years’ experience in Test Execution and Test Analysis.
- 5 to 7 years experienced in conducting functional testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.
- Extensive knowledge of HP ALM.
- Experience in Integration Testing.
- Experience in data validation.
- Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.
- Liaising with internal and external stakeholders during end to end and Industry testing.
- Experience in testing Enterprise Solutions.
- Knowledge of different forms of Communication and Reporting.
The following will be an added advantage:
- Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.
- Knowledge of Cloud Solutions
- Automation Testing
Desired Skills:
- Test Anayst
- HP ALM
- Integration Testing
- Data Validation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree