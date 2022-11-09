SQL Developer

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a SQL Developer to join them on an independent contract basis

Responsibilities

Integration of new sources of data into company databases so that it can also be analyzed and included in relevant database objects and reports

Integration of data into relevant workflow processes, with the specific aim of continuous improvement and data optimization

Conceptualizing, defining, and delivering new reports as well as improving existing ones

Analysis of data from various sources in order to ensure that the business acts proactively on the information at its disposal

Continually searching for new and useful ways to obtain, integrate and analyze data that is relevant to the company’s business model

Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness

Debugging of programs

Deployment planning and execution

Updates of data model / design documentation

Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems

Qualifications and experience

Understanding of the SDLC Methodology

Experience with Agile methodologies will be beneficial

Extensive experience in coding complex algorithms in Microsoft TSQL 2016+ (5 years plus) (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS)

SQL and SSIS ETL Extensive experience (5 plus years)

Performance tuning TSQL

Experience in database modelling

Knowledge of Enterprise Data Warehouses

Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)

Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards

Coaching / Mentoring Techniques

Problem Analysis and Problem-Solving Techniques

Strong analytical and numerical ability

Conceptual thinker

Good communication people interaction / interpersonal skills

Action / results orientation

Quality assurance orientation

Knowledge seeking / continuous learning

Building and maintaining relationships

Adaptability

Strong teamwork orientation

Strong communication skills

Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)

Minimum of 8 years’ experience within application development

Proven record of exceptional work performance (contactable references)

Desired Skills:

SQL

SSIS

T-SQL

SSRS

Data Warehouse

Agile

ETL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

