My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a SQL Developer to join them on an independent contract basis
IT
Responsibilities
- Integration of new sources of data into company databases so that it can also be analyzed and included in relevant database objects and reports
- Integration of data into relevant workflow processes, with the specific aim of continuous improvement and data optimization
- Conceptualizing, defining, and delivering new reports as well as improving existing ones
- Analysis of data from various sources in order to ensure that the business acts proactively on the information at its disposal
- Continually searching for new and useful ways to obtain, integrate and analyze data that is relevant to the company’s business model
- Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness
- Debugging of programs
- Deployment planning and execution
- Updates of data model / design documentation
- Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems
Qualifications and experience
- Understanding of the SDLC Methodology
- Experience with Agile methodologies will be beneficial
- Extensive experience in coding complex algorithms in Microsoft TSQL 2016+ (5 years plus) (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS)
- SQL and SSIS ETL Extensive experience (5 plus years)
- Performance tuning TSQL
- Experience in database modelling
- Knowledge of Enterprise Data Warehouses
- Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)
- Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards
- Coaching / Mentoring Techniques
- Problem Analysis and Problem-Solving Techniques
- Strong analytical and numerical ability
- Conceptual thinker
- Good communication people interaction / interpersonal skills
- Action / results orientation
- Quality assurance orientation
- Knowledge seeking / continuous learning
- Building and maintaining relationships
- Adaptability
- Strong teamwork orientation
- Strong communication skills
- Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)
- Minimum of 8 years’ experience within application development
- Proven record of exceptional work performance (contactable references)
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- SSIS
- T-SQL
- SSRS
- Data Warehouse
- Agile
- ETL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years