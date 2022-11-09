Support Engineer

You will be responsible for providing technical end user and escalated support to clients covered by our managed service agreements.
Providing pre-sales advice and designs based on Microsoft Server Infrastructure and Cloud technologies.
Must maintain the customer service skills and flexibility to respond to out of hours support needs of our clients.
Out of hours and weekend work will be required but with a scheduled, predefined notice.
Responsibilities:
Resolve issues with the following, among other things : Server performance, Windows Server Admin, AD, Backup failuress, Office 365, PC hardware & OS, Unifi & SonicPoint WiFi, SonicWall, Anti-virus
3rd Party Apps awareness and escalations to 3rd party providers
Requirements:
3-5 years experience in the following
- Supporting all levels of Windows Server [Phone Number Removed];, Hyper-V, Active Directory, DHCP, DNS, RDS.
- Administration of Office 365.
- PC Support from Win 7 to Win 11.
- Server backups preferrably using Altaro or other image based product, MS Azure backup or other online backup product.
- Supporting wireless technologies preferrably Ubiquiti UniFi & SonicPoint
- Supporting enterprise antivirus solutions preferrably ESET or Webroot
- Client VPN connections to Server [Phone Number Removed]; & firewalls
- Use of PSA tools preferrably Autotask
- Use of RMM tools preferrably Datto or ConnectWise/Continuum
- Experience in a client-facing role successfully deploying Microsoft infrastructure & network solutions.
- Ability to gain knowledge and understand workings of client sites and bespoke apps.
- Project management and deplopyment expertise is desirable.
Personal qualities:
– Energetic self starter with a positive and flexible attitude
– Ability to communicate at all levels (verbal and written)
– Ability to work under pressure
– Ability to work as part of a team, meeting deadlines and responding to changing priorities.
– Attention to detail
– This is a non-AA/EE position
Continuous training is a job requirement, focussing on : MS Office 365, MS Windows Server, Azure Administration and Design, relevant CompTIA, Continuum/ConnectWise RMM
Desired Skills:
- Windows Server
- Azure
- O365
- Ubiquiti
- SonicWall
- Anti Virus
- Autotask
- ConnectWise
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
VBT is a premium IT services provider that provides world class IT support, Solutions and Services to our clients, enabling them to give 100% of their time, energy and focus to the running their businesses leaving the responsibility for the design, implementation, and support of their IT systems to us.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid