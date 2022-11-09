Support Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban North

You will be responsible for providing technical end user and escalated support to clients covered by our managed service agreements.

Providing pre-sales advice and designs based on Microsoft Server Infrastructure and Cloud technologies.

Must maintain the customer service skills and flexibility to respond to out of hours support needs of our clients.

Out of hours and weekend work will be required but with a scheduled, predefined notice.

Responsibilities:

Resolve issues with the following, among other things : Server performance, Windows Server Admin, AD, Backup failuress, Office 365, PC hardware & OS, Unifi & SonicPoint WiFi, SonicWall, Anti-virus

3rd Party Apps awareness and escalations to 3rd party providers

Requirements:

3-5 years experience in the following

Supporting all levels of Windows Server [Phone Number Removed];, Hyper-V, Active Directory, DHCP, DNS, RDS.

Administration of Office 365.

PC Support from Win 7 to Win 11.

Server backups preferrably using Altaro or other image based product, MS Azure backup or other online backup product.

Supporting wireless technologies preferrably Ubiquiti UniFi & SonicPoint

Supporting enterprise antivirus solutions preferrably ESET or Webroot

Client VPN connections to Server [Phone Number Removed]; & firewalls

Use of PSA tools preferrably Autotask

Use of RMM tools preferrably Datto or ConnectWise/Continuum

Experience in a client-facing role successfully deploying Microsoft infrastructure & network solutions.

Ability to gain knowledge and understand workings of client sites and bespoke apps.

Project management and deplopyment expertise is desirable.

Personal qualities:

– Energetic self starter with a positive and flexible attitude

– Ability to communicate at all levels (verbal and written)

– Ability to work under pressure

– Ability to work as part of a team, meeting deadlines and responding to changing priorities.

– Attention to detail

– This is a non-AA/EE position

Continuous training is a job requirement, focussing on : MS Office 365, MS Windows Server, Azure Administration and Design, relevant CompTIA, Continuum/ConnectWise RMM

Desired Skills:

Windows Server

Azure

O365

Ubiquiti

SonicWall

Anti Virus

Autotask

ConnectWise

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

VBT is a premium IT services provider that provides world class IT support, Solutions and Services to our clients, enabling them to give 100% of their time, energy and focus to the running their businesses leaving the responsibility for the design, implementation, and support of their IT systems to us.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Learn more/Apply for this position