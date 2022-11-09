One of the leading retailers in the beautiful city of Cape Town are on the hunt for a Systems Engineer (SDLC) to join their fantastic team of Engineers.
The ideal candidate should have:
- Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field.
- Relevant SDLC software Administrator certifications I.e., JIRA Administrator, JIRA Project Administrator, etc. Or related.
- +3 years experience as a Systems Engineer or similar role with solid knowledge and experience in designing, implementing, and administering solutions for SDLC tools.
- Solid knowledge of JIRA Software and Service Desk administration in a software engineering environment, including Advanced Roadmaps Administration.
- Strong proficiency in MS Office 365
Apply now for more information 🙂
Desired Skills:
- Systems Engineer
- SDLC
- Software
- JIRA
- MS Ofiice 365
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate