One of the leading retailers in the beautiful city of Cape Town are on the hunt for a Systems Engineer (SDLC) to join their fantastic team of Engineers.

The ideal candidate should have:

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field.

Relevant SDLC software Administrator certifications I.e., JIRA Administrator, JIRA Project Administrator, etc. Or related.

+3 years experience as a Systems Engineer or similar role with solid knowledge and experience in designing, implementing, and administering solutions for SDLC tools.

Solid knowledge of JIRA Software and Service Desk administration in a software engineering environment, including Advanced Roadmaps Administration.

Strong proficiency in MS Office 365

Desired Skills:

SDLC

Software

JIRA

MS Ofiice 365

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

