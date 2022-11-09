Systems Engineer – Western Cape Brackenfell

Nov 9, 2022

One of the leading retailers in the beautiful city of Cape Town are on the hunt for a Systems Engineer (SDLC) to join their fantastic team of Engineers.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field.
  • Relevant SDLC software Administrator certifications I.e., JIRA Administrator, JIRA Project Administrator, etc. Or related.
  • +3 years experience as a Systems Engineer or similar role with solid knowledge and experience in designing, implementing, and administering solutions for SDLC tools.
  • Solid knowledge of JIRA Software and Service Desk administration in a software engineering environment, including Advanced Roadmaps Administration.
  • Strong proficiency in MS Office 365

Apply now for more information 🙂

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Engineer
  • SDLC
  • Software
  • JIRA
  • MS Ofiice 365

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *