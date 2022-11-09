The future according to VMware …

Kathy Gibson is at VMware Explore in Barcelona – The tech world is enjoying a flurry of game-changing new innovations following the dry period it experienced during the Covid era.

“There are so many new technologies that have been launched over the last couple of years that customers have not had a chance to adopt yet,” says Raghu Raghuran, CEO of VMware. “We have seen a period of tremendous innovation.”

From VMware’s perspective, vSphere, NSX and machine learning are among the burgeoning new technologies that Raghuran believes are going to become critical for companies.

“These are new technologies and we would expect the next few years to be about them maturing.

“At the end of the day, VMware is an infrastructure company,” Raghuran adds. “That is the core within which we operate. The infrastructure software is always related to the underlying chip and overall ecosystem, and they will dictate where the VMware technology goes.”

But it is clear that machine learning (ML) will be key for workloads in the data centre, on the edge, or in the public cloud.

“The world of ML is still in its infancy in terms of hardware, operations and management. So VMware has a tremendous opportunity to do what it does in the enterprise world for the ML world.”

Security is top of mind for organisations across the board as they come under increasingly frequent and virulent cyberattacks, Raghuran says.

“Having apps that are immune to the environment around them is a big undertaking – and a huge area of opportunity for VMware.”

The third area that Raghuran believes will be important in the coming years is in the management of companies’ application estate.

“This is getting so complex, it is a real challenge. AIOps (artificial intelligence operations) is a buzzword now and we expect it to become a reality soon.

“There will be a lot of innovation around the technology and in how it is consumed.”