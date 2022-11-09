VMware Carbon Black XDR helps strengthen lateral security

VMware has launched VMware Carbon Black XDR, which extends VMware’s network visibility and detection to VMware Carbon Black Enterprise EDR, significantly improving threat detection and prevention across endpoints and networks.

The new XDR solution greatly enhances lateral security by leveraging telemetry within VMware Contexa, a full-fidelity threat intelligence capability that observes the breadth of VMware’s network, endpoint, and user technologies. Security teams can leverage VMware Carbon Black XDR to quickly identify threats across their environment and make better-informed decisions in applying prevention policies that leaves attackers nowhere to hide.

“As multi-cloud environments grow in complexity, security teams are challenged with increasing sophistication and scale of attacks. They can no longer rely on disparate security approaches that leave blind spots in coverage,” says Tom Gillis, senior vice-president and GM of VMware’s Networking and Advanced Security business group. “With VMware Carbon Black XDR, we’re advancing our leadership in lateral security for traditional and modern applications by enabling customers to inspect each endpoint, packet, and process across their environment.”

Introduced earlier this year, VMware Contexa records and processes over 1,5-trillion endpoint events and over 10 billion network flows daily(1), along with strategically curated threat intelligence data captured through technology partnerships. This rich context is further analyzed using machine learning and insights of over 500 researchers across VMware’s Threat Analysis Unit and incident response partners.

According to a recent Forrester study, three in four organisations have not yet adopted XDR, but 27% are planning to in the next 12 months.

The study found that early adopters of XDR benefited from automation, unified detection from tools, and an increased ROI, which makes them believe that the market for XDR will mature and be the way of the future. The early adopters of XDR also found that XDR complements other technologies in their tech stack, allowing their employees to focus on more targeted attacks.

VMware Carbon Black XDR is available in early access to select customers.