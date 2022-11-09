VMware helps enterprises connect and secure the distributed, multi-cloud edge

In order to stay competitive, enterprises are transforming their applications, adopting multi-cloud and SaaS, and enabling users to access these applications from the office, home or elsewhere.

At VMware Explore in Barcelona yesterday, VMware unveiled its next-generation SD-WAN solution, including a new SD-WAN Client, to help enterprises more securely, reliably, and optimally deliver applications, data and services – no matter where they reside – to the site, branch, and home, across any network to any device.

“We’ve evolved VMware SD-WAN to meet enterprises’ requirements in support of distributed data, users and applications,” says Sanjay Uppal, senior vice-president and GM: service provider and edge at VMware. “Enterprises today need more secure, reliable, and optimal delivery of applications, data, and services regardless of where the application or the user or the device lives. The new VMware SD-WAN Client will enable enterprises to provide consistent security and ubiquitous and reliable connectivity to users and devices everywhere.”

Enterprises adopting these cloud, workforce and application transformation initiatives require a move from a centralized to distributed IT model. If relying exclusively on traditional approaches to networking, security and operations, enterprises will face challenges ranging from inefficient cloud/SaaS access, poor application quality, and compromised security to outdated remote access VPN connectivity and operational complexities and expenses.

An evolution of SD-WAN is required to successfully support enterprises’ transformation initiatives. Cloud-native by design, VMware SD-WAN and VMware SASE enable enterprises to bring edge compute and networking together for application transformation while delivering consistent security and ubiquitous, reliable, and optimal connectivity for the branch and distributed workforce. The platform features a single management interface that leverages artificial intelligence to simplify operations.

New features and capabilities support three areas of transformation:

* Cloud transformation: To better assist enterprises with connectivity to the cloud, into the cloud and through the cloud, VMware is expanding its SD-WAN and SASE footprint by adding 16 new points of presence (PoPs) mainly across APJ, EMEA and LATAM. VMware and its partners now provide more than 200 PoPs worldwide delivering high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud and SaaS providers. Additionally, VMware SD-WAN and SASE now offer enhanced artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) capabilities within VMware Edge Network Intelligence to help enterprises identify better network paths to the cloud and proactively notify operations teams to take remedial action.

* Workforce transformation: VMware unveiled a new SD-WAN Client to provide consistent connectivity, performance, and security capabilities to remote workers on the road. To accelerate the development of the SD-WAN Client, VMware today also announced it has acquired the team, products and IP of Ananda Networks. The new PC and mobile soft client will leapfrog legacy remote access VPNs via a cloud-native, cloud-delivered approach enabling a smooth transition to Zero Trust while incorporating elements of Dynamic Multipath Optimization for enhanced performance. The SD-WAN Client will be seamlessly integrated with the existing VMware SD-WAN offering.

* Application transformation: VMware SD-WAN and SASE will enhance connectivity, compute, and intelligence in rapidly evolving edge use cases with the help of VMware Private Mobile Network. Delivered by service providers, this managed service offering provides enterprises with private 4G/5G mobile connectivity in support of edge-native applications. Building on VMware Edge Compute Stack, the service is seamlessly integrated with existing IT management platforms and incorporates VMware’s industry leading compute, network, security, and edge intelligence solutions.

VMware SD-WAN is a part of VMware SASE.