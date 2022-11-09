Winforms Web Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Nov 9, 2022

Our client is a respected national franchised brand that fast became part of the South African mainstream retail landscape and are seeking a Developer with the following skills:

  • Proven working experience in web programming
  • At least 5 years working in a similar role
  • A good understanding of ASP.Net, C# or VB.Net (C# preferred)
  • A solid understanding of how web applications work including security, session management, and best development practices
  • Strong Front End Development skills

Skills Required

  • Back End
  • C#
  • ASP.Net (Core – Optional)
  • MVC
  • MSQL / MySQL
  • Front End
  • CSS3 / Sass
  • HTML 5
  • Grunt
  • Node
  • Javascript
  • JQuery
  • Angular
  • Bootstrap
  • Entity Framework/Linq
  • Infragistics
  • API Services
  • Winforms Developer Technology Stack Used
  • C#
  • .NET (Core – Optional)
  • Winforms
  • Crystal Reports
  • SQL (MSSQL and MySQL)

Experience with Bit Bucket and Source Tree would be great too.

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *