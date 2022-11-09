Winforms Web Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client is a respected national franchised brand that fast became part of the South African mainstream retail landscape and are seeking a Developer with the following skills:

Proven working experience in web programming

At least 5 years working in a similar role

A good understanding of ASP.Net, C# or VB.Net (C# preferred)

A solid understanding of how web applications work including security, session management, and best development practices

Strong Front End Development skills

Skills Required

Back End

C#

ASP.Net (Core – Optional)

MVC

MSQL / MySQL

Front End

CSS3 / Sass

HTML 5

Grunt

Node

Javascript

JQuery

Angular

Bootstrap

Entity Framework/Linq

Infragistics

API Services

Winforms Developer Technology Stack Used

C#

.NET (Core – Optional)

Winforms

Crystal Reports

SQL (MSSQL and MySQL)

Experience with Bit Bucket and Source Tree would be great too.

Learn more/Apply for this position