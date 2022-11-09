Winforms Web Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Our client is a respected national franchised brand that fast became part of the South African mainstream retail landscape and are seeking a Developer with the following skills:
- Proven working experience in web programming
- At least 5 years working in a similar role
- A good understanding of ASP.Net, C# or VB.Net (C# preferred)
- A solid understanding of how web applications work including security, session management, and best development practices
- Strong Front End Development skills
Skills Required
- Back End
- C#
- ASP.Net (Core – Optional)
- MVC
- MSQL / MySQL
- Front End
- CSS3 / Sass
- HTML 5
- Grunt
- Node
- Javascript
- JQuery
- Angular
- Bootstrap
- Entity Framework/Linq
- Infragistics
- API Services
- Winforms Developer Technology Stack Used
- C#
- .NET (Core – Optional)
- Winforms
- Crystal Reports
- SQL (MSSQL and MySQL)
Experience with Bit Bucket and Source Tree would be great too.