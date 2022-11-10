Angular Developer

Mid to Senior LUMOS UI Developer:

Very strong UI development skills (Minimum 5 years’ experience)

Solid experience in the following technologies:

Angular (3+)

Angular material

Bootstrap

NodeJS

NX (mono repo, shared libs etc)

Experience in the below will be advantageous for the candidate:

Good understanding of MicroServices

Understanding of Micro Frontends

Kubernetes

Openshift

UX design

Nexus

Teamcity

Maven

Git (git-flow)

Spring Boot

JPA

Docker

SQL skills (MS SqlServer, Postgres etc)

12 month contract at a leading bank, with possibility to renew.

Please send your CV and SKILLS MATRIX only if you meet the above criteria, to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Leading Financial Institution

