Angular Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Nov 10, 2022

Mid to Senior LUMOS UI Developer:

Very strong UI development skills (Minimum 5 years’ experience)

Solid experience in the following technologies:

  • Angular (3+)
  • Angular material
  • Bootstrap
  • NodeJS
  • NX (mono repo, shared libs etc)

Experience in the below will be advantageous for the candidate:

  • Good understanding of MicroServices
  • Understanding of Micro Frontends
  • Kubernetes
  • Openshift
  • UX design
  • Nexus
  • Teamcity
  • Maven
  • Git (git-flow)
  • Spring Boot
  • JPA
  • Docker
  • SQL skills (MS SqlServer, Postgres etc)

12 month contract at a leading bank, with possibility to renew.

  • Please send your CV and SKILLS MATRIX only if you meet the above criteria, to [Email Address Removed]

