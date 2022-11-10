Angular Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Mid to Senior LUMOS UI Developer:
Very strong UI development skills (Minimum 5 years’ experience)
Solid experience in the following technologies:
- Angular (3+)
- Angular material
- Bootstrap
- NodeJS
- NX (mono repo, shared libs etc)
Experience in the below will be advantageous for the candidate:
- Good understanding of MicroServices
- Understanding of Micro Frontends
- Kubernetes
- Openshift
- UX design
- Nexus
- Teamcity
- Maven
- Git (git-flow)
- Spring Boot
- JPA
- Docker
- SQL skills (MS SqlServer, Postgres etc)
12 month contract at a leading bank, with possibility to renew.
- Please send your CV and SKILLS MATRIX only if you meet the above criteria, to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Leading Financial Institution