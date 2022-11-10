Applications Engineer

Nov 10, 2022

Logsitics Application Engineer to join a team responsible for designing, planning and implementing WAREHOUSING and PRODUCTION solutions.

  • Logistics Industrial Engineer Degree or Diploma
  • Supply Chain / Warehouse experience
  • Lean Manufacturing / Logistics Management
  • Blue Yonder / Red Prairie experience
  • Warehouse Management Experience

Desired Skills:

  • Supply Chain
  • Logistics Applications Engineer
  • WMS
  • Blue Yonder
  • Warehouse Management Systems

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

