Applications Engineer

Logsitics Application Engineer to join a team responsible for designing, planning and implementing WAREHOUSING and PRODUCTION solutions.

Logistics Industrial Engineer Degree or Diploma

Supply Chain / Warehouse experience

Lean Manufacturing / Logistics Management

Blue Yonder / Red Prairie experience

Warehouse Management Experience

Desired Skills:

Supply Chain

Logistics Applications Engineer

WMS

Blue Yonder

Warehouse Management Systems

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position