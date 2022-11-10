Logsitics Application Engineer to join a team responsible for designing, planning and implementing WAREHOUSING and PRODUCTION solutions.
- Logistics Industrial Engineer Degree or Diploma
- Supply Chain / Warehouse experience
- Lean Manufacturing / Logistics Management
- Blue Yonder / Red Prairie experience
- Warehouse Management Experience
Desired Skills:
- Supply Chain
- Logistics Applications Engineer
- WMS
- Blue Yonder
- Warehouse Management Systems
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma