Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Purpose of the Job

The QA Engineer is accountable for identifying highly complex Epics and features and coordinating, reviewing, and approving the performance test plans in collaboration with the Solutions Architect, with other business units to understand solution flows in order to perform the testing End to End. This role is accountable for ensuring test defects are eliminated in a product; addressing all the information gathered from the clients, customers, or end-users is included in the comprehensive non-function testing scripts to ensure the systems under test perform as per the non-functional requirements in production.

Job Objectives

Test script generation and review

Create test plans and monitor the test plan execution

Oversee and advise the testing process, approve tests scenarios for integration into the test plan

Approve, lead, and monitor the test script testing using the testing tool.

Review and sign-off final test scripts and monitor the execution Test prerequisites compilation

Maintenance of performance test scripts, ensuring high quality and accuracy

Review and approve the written test case/ specification or execute the automated scripts / test suites

Review and approve the test results plan compilation to ensure results accuracy and debug any highly complex script failures

Maintenance of high quality and accuracy

Lead, review, and quality assure the assessment of the application

Team development

Lead, coordinate and ensure effective communication within the team and with all key stakeholders.

Monitor quality

Test closure activities

Ensure test completion – no outstanding high-risk issues, defects have been

fixed and retested or deferred or accepted as permanent restrictions.

Qualifications

ISTQB

Experience

+4 years’ experience of experience on the following:

Web testing – (essential)

Manual testing experience. – (essential).

Automation scripting. – (essential).

GUI/API automation/performance solutions using different tools. – (essential).

Testing in an Agile environment. – (essential).

Testing in a retail / financial sector. – (highly desired)

Knowledge of functional testing, system testing, integration testing, regression testing, automation scripting and execution. – (essential).

Testing and automation types:

Integration testing, UI, E2E, API, REST

Automation Tools:

Selenium, Postman, Eggplant, JMeter

IDE’s:

Eclipse, IntelliJ

CI Tools:

Jenkins, Azure DevOps

AWS (optional)

-WSO2 (optional)

Version control tools:

GIT, Bitbucket

Management Tools:

JIRA (Zephyr), QC / ALM

Azure

Other Tools:

– JMeter

-Eggplant DAI

Knowledge and Skills

Technical leadership capability – Positively serves the team and shows an appreciation for team morale.

Collaborative partner / Synergising – The ability to foster and leverage collaborative efforts within and across teams. Identifies ways to work across teams in order to achieve goals.

Technology expert, bringing top-quality expertise to drive priorities while introducing new tools and practices.

Analytical and detailed / Enterprise Thinking – Readily grasps new concepts and information, investigates various courses of action, and integrates multiple sources of data to guide decision making and identify optimal solutions.

Innovative and solution-orientated / channelling innovation – Thinks outside of the box. Creates a safe environment where all ideas are heard and appreciated.

Results-driven & driving others – Proactively drives results, setting stretch goals for self and others, while remaining focused and working tenaciously to meeting and exceeding expectations within quality standards.

Planning and organising & coordinating activity – Able to timeously and efficiently prioritise and execute multiple and competing demands in a fast-paced environment.

Business acumen – Understands how business operates and the issues and risks that drive technological success and impact commercial viability.

Conveying Information – Strong communicator with the ability to inspire commitment.

Team Collaboration Skills: Creates a safe team environment that promotes acceptance of failure; strong understanding when and how to include different parties; actively encourages people to live company values.

Flexible and resilient – Able to work in a fast-paced environment, balancing multiple and competing priorities while managing ambiguity and adapting as the business evolves.

Digital centric and savvy – Passionate about the possibilities of digital technologies and its value for the business.

Safeguarding Quality – Clearly communicates expected standards. Holds others accountable for the quality of their work. Implements measures to address poor quality. Acts consistently with others and in line with expectations.

About The Employer:

Leading Financial Institution – within the everyday banking division.

