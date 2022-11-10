Business Analyst

Our client, an Investment Management Company situate in Newlands, Cape Town has a Permanent vacancy for a Senior Business Analyst in the Client Solution Business Unit.

The Business Analyst (BA) will be responsible for defining specifications for process and system enhancements, production support items and normal SDLC BA responsibilities, including systems testing. The role includes a component of production support.

Root-cause analysis and resolution of production support issues within agreed service level agreement (SLA)

Requirements definition for process and system enhancements, Business as Usual (BAU) changes and production support items

Being involved in system’s testing of both fixes and enhancements

Improving structures and processes within which the Client Solutions team operates

At least 3 years’ experience in Unit Trust and LISP (Discretionary and Life and

Retirement Products) administration

Good understanding of the end-to-end administration processes

Experience in process improvements and process definition

At least 5 years of formal business and process analysis experience

Proven track record of driving and implementing improvements Software testing (at least 3 years’ experience as part of the BA competency)

Relevant tertiary qualification or studying towards one

Proven analytical and critical thinking skills

Experience in the full range of business analysis competencies (BABOK)

Keen attention to detail, passionate about exceptional client services

Proactive, self-managed, a sense of urgency and outcomes driven

Positive and Professional, with excellent communication and stakeholder management skills

Experience of full Microsoft office suite, including Advanced Excel and Visio or equivalent

SQL experience

Bizagi

Digiata

Desired Skills:

Proven analytical and critical thinking skills

BABOK

Keen attention to detail

Experience of MS Office

SQL experience

Advanced Excel

