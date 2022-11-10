Our client, an Investment Management Company situate in Newlands, Cape Town has a Permanent vacancy for a Senior Business Analyst in the Client Solution Business Unit.
The Business Analyst (BA) will be responsible for defining specifications for process and system enhancements, production support items and normal SDLC BA responsibilities, including systems testing. The role includes a component of production support.
- Root-cause analysis and resolution of production support issues within agreed service level agreement (SLA)
- Requirements definition for process and system enhancements, Business as Usual (BAU) changes and production support items
- Being involved in system’s testing of both fixes and enhancements
- Improving structures and processes within which the Client Solutions team operates
- At least 3 years’ experience in Unit Trust and LISP (Discretionary and Life and
Retirement Products) administration
- Good understanding of the end-to-end administration processes
- Experience in process improvements and process definition
- At least 5 years of formal business and process analysis experience
- Proven track record of driving and implementing improvements Software testing (at least 3 years’ experience as part of the BA competency)
- Relevant tertiary qualification or studying towards one
- Proven analytical and critical thinking skills
- Experience in the full range of business analysis competencies (BABOK)
- Keen attention to detail, passionate about exceptional client services
- Proactive, self-managed, a sense of urgency and outcomes driven
- Positive and Professional, with excellent communication and stakeholder management skills
- Experience of full Microsoft office suite, including Advanced Excel and Visio or equivalent
- SQL experience
- Bizagi
- Digiata
Desired Skills:
- Proven analytical and critical thinking skills
- BABOK
- Keen attention to detail
- Experience of MS Office
- SQL experience
- Advanced Excel