Business analyst at Financial IT technology – Gauteng Sandown

Nov 10, 2022

Our Market leading Financial Services consulting company seeks a Business Analyst with either a completed( BSC)Bachelor of science – IT computer science or BCOM Informatics to pursue /continue their career as a Business Analyst determined and want to be involved in cutting edge technology?
Various projects consulting position.

Overview of position:
Hands-on implementer that will be configuring and supporting client solutions. IT-Sense (Strong on database) with an interest in a application design/implementation and the client”s underlying business.
Will be involved in the analysis of data and manipulation etc
Person will be looking at accounting / administration systems and processes and helping develop and implement new processes / systems.
The role will also involve high level project management. (documentation of processes, project plans and attending meetings
Need good documentation skills

Minimum Requirements :

  • Degree -Completed Bcom Informatics – Majors in IT or Bachelor of Sciences major Computer science / IT or Similar
  • Strong academic record from a nationally recognized institution
  • With SQL Knowledge Coding (Not Negotiable ) experience
  • Have excellent communication & Interpersonal skills.
  • Worked on Provarious Projects will be advantageous
  • Excellent command of the English Language –

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Business analysis
  • Business Process Analysis
  • implement
  • analysis of data
  • Requirement Gathering
  • bcom IT informatics
  • BSC
  • Project Planning

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Top leading Financial Services consulting –
Finance and IT tech

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • market related

