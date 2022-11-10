Business analyst at Financial IT technology – Gauteng Sandown

Our Market leading Financial Services consulting company seeks a Business Analyst with either a completed( BSC)Bachelor of science – IT computer science or BCOM Informatics to pursue /continue their career as a Business Analyst determined and want to be involved in cutting edge technology?
Various projects consulting position.
Overview of position:
Hands-on implementer that will be configuring and supporting client solutions. IT-Sense (Strong on database) with an interest in a application design/implementation and the client”s underlying business.
Will be involved in the analysis of data and manipulation etc
Person will be looking at accounting / administration systems and processes and helping develop and implement new processes / systems.
The role will also involve high level project management. (documentation of processes, project plans and attending meetings
Need good documentation skills
Minimum Requirements :
- Degree -Completed Bcom Informatics – Majors in IT or Bachelor of Sciences major Computer science / IT or Similar
- Strong academic record from a nationally recognized institution
- With SQL Knowledge Coding (Not Negotiable ) experience
- Have excellent communication & Interpersonal skills.
- Worked on Provarious Projects will be advantageous
- Excellent command of the English Language –
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Business analysis
- Business Process Analysis
- implement
- analysis of data
- Requirement Gathering
- bcom IT informatics
- BSC
- Project Planning
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Top leading Financial Services consulting –
Finance and IT tech
Employer & Job Benefits:
- market related