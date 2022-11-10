Business analyst at Financial IT technology

Our Market leading Financial Services consulting company seeks a Business Analyst with either a completed( BSC)Bachelor of science – IT computer science or BCOM Informatics to pursue /continue their career as a Business Analyst determined and want to be involved in cutting edge technology?

Various projects consulting position.

Overview of position:

Hands-on implementer that will be configuring and supporting client solutions. IT-Sense (Strong on database) with an interest in a application design/implementation and the client”s underlying business.

Will be involved in the analysis of data and manipulation etc

Person will be looking at accounting / administration systems and processes and helping develop and implement new processes / systems.

The role will also involve high level project management. (documentation of processes, project plans and attending meetings

Need good documentation skills

Minimum Requirements :

Degree -Completed Bcom Informatics – Majors in IT or Bachelor of Sciences major Computer science / IT or Similar

Strong academic record from a nationally recognized institution

With SQL Knowledge Coding (Not Negotiable ) experience

Have excellent communication & Interpersonal skills.

Worked on Provarious Projects will be advantageous

Excellent command of the English Language –

Desired Skills:

SQL

Business analysis

Business Process Analysis

implement

analysis of data

Requirement Gathering

bcom IT informatics

BSC

Project Planning

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Top leading Financial Services consulting –

Finance and IT tech

Employer & Job Benefits:

market related

Learn more/Apply for this position