Business Analyst: Empty Trips – KwaZulu-Natal Westville

The purpose of the role is to work in conjunction with the Empty Trips (ET) business leads to support the existing ET applications and identify, design and specify ongoing enhancements and solutions that meet the ET business objectives and achieve the business goals of Smart Digital Logistics; and to facilitate the implementation of identified solutions utilising recognised project management methodologies. Play a leading role, as a Digital Transformation Business Analyst and key member of the Empty Trips business team.

To provide key support to the business and extract maximum value from the information technology platform, specifically the Empty Trips ecosystem which includes the ET Freight Exchange Engine, the ET Execution Engine (including Driver Application) & ET Financial Engine (SAP Integration) including developing future best of bread systems and integrations.

Provide a data analytics function and develop data & analytics solutions that provide the business stakeholders with insights that add value and drive adoption through transparency and making more informed, effective and intelligent business decisions. Leverage new technologies such as machine learning, AI, and RPA to facilitate sustainable growth for Empty Trips platform business and extend the ET ecosystem

Minimum Requirements:

Degree in Information Technology / BCom / BSc. / BEng (Ind)

Minimum of 3-5 years’ business analyst and project management experience, strong analytical capability and drive to deliver continuous improvement and business value through data & analytics experience.

Experience in primary transport networks and supply chain industries.

Experience & success managing 3rd party service providers to deliver on multi-service provider projects.

Experience managing Web & App Developments that deliver superior Customer Experience.

Success in managing data & analytics projects that have added value.

Formal IT / business qualification.

Must have experience in Web Technologies, Data & Analytics, Microsoft BI Platform, API integration technology and SAP experience would be beneficial.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Drive Continuous Business Improvement initiatives:

In partnership with our shipper and carrier users to identify continuous business improvement opportunities.

Analysis of shipper’s data to see where in their existing network opportunities exist to fill empty legs.

The analysis would indicate where other shippers’ volume or network flows would complement to ensure empty legs are eliminated.

Identify business improvement opportunities in partnership with our shippers and carriers by developing appropriate Use Cases.

Support Project/Product Owner to evaluate and quantify above mentioned Use Cases by performing a Cost Benefit analysis.

Assist functional teams to Streamline and Digitise Business Processes.

Develop ET Platform and Data & Analytics Solutions:

Unpack and document business requirements.

Execute on projects requiring IT systems implementation.

Meet with relevant business representatives to establish, understand, and document detailed business requirements to be met for each project scope.

Compile and agree a scope definition document as well as functional specification document and ensure that full sign off is achieved prior to implementation.

Agree to a project scope and compile the functional specifications.

Serve as a liaison between the Business and technical consultants to ensure the implementation of identified system enhancements for ET.

Review and analyse technical specification documents prior to sign off by the Applications Manager and handover to developer(s).

Prepare the project plan by engaging all relevant parties.

Plan for project-related hardware and software requirements by liaising on an on- going basis with the infrastructure team and external software supplier(s).

Adhere to ways of working & governance. Ensure effective communication.

Serve as a liaison between the business and technical consultants.

Provide post-implementation guidance and support to all end-users.

Provide Support and Training:

Lead & support Empty Trips on their digital upskilling journey.

Provide clear problem definition and liaise with necessary technical experts / external consultants to resolve technical issues.

Assist end users to resolve ET Driver App related issues across the empty trips business. Resolve calls logged on service management system within agreed SLA.

Provide clear problem definition and liaise with the necessary technical experts/external consultants to resolve technical SAP issues.

Work in conjunction with the learning team and super users to deliver and where required conduct end user training on existing and new ET business system functionality.

Work in conjunction with the learning team, super users, and citizen analysts to deliver and conduct end user training on existing and new data analytics solutions.

Assist business users in resolving data related issues.

Create and maintain user training manuals and e-learning material in conjunction with the business (super users) and learning team.

Conduct user assessments with the business users following training or as required.

Analyse reports on user knowledge and skills gaps provided by the learning team to identify training needs.

Work in conjunction with the learning department to roll out ongoing end user training as required.

Be prepared to travel from time to time as per business operations and project needs.

Support the business after hours as and when required to maintain systems, meet operational and project requirements.

Develop Technical Expertise:

Develop specialist knowledge of the relevant technologies to support ET.

System Opportunity Identification:

Support the Applications Manager and the Business in identifying IT application solutions to address key business requirements and to enhance the ET business solution.

Quantify savings and efficiencies related to these opportunities and draw up business case documentation for submission to the ET Managing Exec.

System Auditing:

Conduct regular system compliance audits for the empty trips system.

Report on system non-compliance by users to the Applications Manager.

Identify and highlight business risk to the Applications Manager because of non-compliance.

Recommend compensating controls to the Applications Manager.

Problem Solving:

Gain a good understanding of the end-to-end business process and how this is supported by the various technologies including integrated systems.

Have the ability to identify how issues fit into the overall platform and work methodically through a problem solve, from the symptom to the root cause and institute corrective actions.

Customer Relationships:

The ET business analyst will be required to interact and manage relationships with both internal and external stakeholders and act as the ET IT Lead.

Key internal stakeholders include the ET business team headed up by the Managing Executive.

Key external customers include the ET Shippers and ET Carriers (provide second line support should there be a technical query which requires feedback and/or resolution).

Other external stakeholders include 3rd party service providers and partners working to support the ET Platform.

Desired Skills:

Problem solving

Customer relationships

Technical expertise

Web Technologies

Data & Analytics

Microsoft BI Platform

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

