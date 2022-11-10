C#.NET Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Our client situated in Somerset West is focused on Customs. They bring proven, modern, flexible and cost-effective Customs innovations to the borders of any country. They are backed by recognised and esteemed key associates such as the South African Revenue Service – and together their industry relevant experience is invaluable. They ensure they remain on top of trends and changes and we constantly re-focus and customise their smart software solutions.

As a C#.NET Developer you will be involved in the development of a public facing website based on Microsoft products, including the development of API’s (Application Program Interfaces) and message integration functionality. The development will be done using C# within the Microsoft IDE to develop service oriented Microsoft DotNet based applications. These applications integrate with various user channels solutions ranging from web, rich clients and batch users to a mobile application. The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of existing code as well as new development (extend it for new functionality) and add extra integration points.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

Support existing and develop new functionality and components.

Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.

Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

Work effectively in a team environment and follow/develop product software development processes and standards.

Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.

Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.

Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.

Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

Build and deploy the system on an application server.

Create and execute functional test scenarios (dev testing).

Incorporate the work done by other developers and do whatever is necessary to get the system to work again with the changes, including debugging other people’s code, making changes to test data, etc.

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 10 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment

A strong knowledge of Microsoft web development toolsets is essential.

2-3 years relevant experience as an Intermediary Front-end developer as part of a team in a software development environment. Exposure as a lead Developer within a team will be advantages.

Experience with integration solutions utilising both JSON and XML message exchange.

Experience with XML messaging and schema validation of these messages is important within an IBM MQ Client interaction.

Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.

Skills and Knowledge Requirements:

Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML and other tools for documentation.

Knowledge of security vulnerabilities (OWASP top 10) and working knowledge of how these can impact on application solutions.

Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, backup, recovery or integrity of web server and site technical performance.

Experience of the following technologies: In Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET , XML and knowledge DotNet 4.7.2 Integration experience (Web/RESTful services) XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilisation SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. MS SQL 2008 onwards) SoapUI/Postman

Ability to deliver production-quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.

Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets: Visual Studio SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards SOAP/REST Services IBM MQ Series Client interaction



Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus: NET MVC 5.2.7 Entity Framework 6.2.0 Jquery 3.4.1 Web API 5.2.7 Java Script CSS HTML



What can we offer you:

We bring proven, modern, flexible and cost effective Customs innovations to the borders of South Africa and Luxembourg. Our clients benefit from our holistic approach to transformation and our experience in delivering large scale modern Customs solutions. The world changes daily and Customs agencies are defined by those changes, be it shifting trade and travel trends, to complex economic, social and political realities in our interconnected world.

We ensure that we are on top of those trends and changes and we constantly re-focus and customise our smart software solutions.

Benefits

Performance bonus

Medical aid

Retirement annuity

Group life and Income protection

Leave

24 days annual leave

Study leave

Sick leave

Paternity leave

4 months fully paid maternity leave

Family responsibility leave

Office shut down in December between Christmas and New Years day

Environment

Great team environment

Flexible working hours

Superb, highly skilled and diverse team

Relaxed dress code

Wellness days

Employee wellness programme for all staff

Referral commission

Development opportunities

Training and career development

Study assistance (if one is studying towards a qualification which is in line with the company objectives)

