Data Analyst – Gauteng Illovo

Qualifications sought:

Bachelor of Engineering Electronics or Bachelor of Engineering Industrial Engineer or Bachelor of Science Computer Science.

This young company is experiencing massive growth. They have had a 150% growth in the last year. Their backers are established and highly successful in their own right thus committed to ensuring our client’s continued success.

The company culture is one of openness with a flat management structure which will mean not only do you get to do your job, but you get to share with others learning what they do – living and learning.

To be shortlisted for our interview you cannot be anything but a qualified 4 to 5-year degreed engineer or computer science graduate. Your working experience must be all about process and data analysis and problem-solving.

Experience sought:

2 to 3 years maximum root cause analysis

2 to 3 years maximum data analysis and report writing

2 to 3 years Power BI minimum

Desired Skills:

Bachelor of Engineering Electronics

industrial engineering

data engineering

Microsoft Power BI

Data manipulation

Data extraction

Data analysis

Business Analytics

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

