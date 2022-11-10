Data Engineer II (Cape Town) at Capitec Bank Ltd – Western Cape Cape Town

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* The purpose of the data engineer is to use their database, software engineering and programming skills to that the necessary data is properly stored on the cloud platform and is available to the data scientists.

Experience

Min

* At least 2 years’ experience in programming and modelling of data

* Systems engineering and implementations experience

* Experience on the data services on a cloud platform like Azure, AWS or Google cloud

Qualifications (Minimum)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* A relevant post graduate degree

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

1. System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

* Database analysis, design & administration

* Technical Test Plan Design

2. IT systems development processes

* System Engineering

* Programming

* Application development

* Standards and governance

3. Data modelling using:

* Table structures

* Store Procedures

* SSIS Packages

* SQL

4. Cloud Data Services:

* Implementing data pipelines using cloud infrastructure and services

* No-SQL experience on the cloud

* Data engineering and integration services in a hybrid clou environment

Ideal:

Detailed knowledge of:

* Banking systems

* Agile development life cycle

* Polybase

* Python

Solid understanding of:

* Capitec Bank’s systems environment

* Capitec Bank business model

* Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

* SQL Server

* Azure platform

* Hadoop

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Negotiation skills

* Influencing Skills

* Facilitation Skills

* Presentation Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

* Commercial Thinking Skills

* Attention to Detail

* Planning, organising and coordination skills

* Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

* Contactable via own mobile phone

* A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Desired Skills:

SQL

POWER BI

DATA ENGINEER

CLOUD

Learn more/Apply for this position