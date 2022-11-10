Data Manager (Wits Ezintsha) at AJ Personnel

Main purpose of the job:

Coordinate the data processing and data management activities such as developing standard operating procedures, overseeing data capturing, and providing analysis output and data quality control

Location:

Ezintsha – 32 Princess of Wales Terrace, Parktown – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Develop and implement data management work plans

Develop, implement and maintain all data-related SOPs

Monitor and evaluate the progress of data management for respective projects

Quality assures all data captured from patient files is in accordance with requirements and SOPs

Quality assures all data captured into facility registers

Raise and resolve queries with relevant stakeholders

Oversee the maintenance of patient files and archiving

Participate in and represent the data management team at meetings

Perform daily back-ups

Provide support for [URL Removed] data capturing and reporting as required

Import and export data between Data Management software programs

Generate accurate reports and conduct analysis of the reports as required

Quality assure monthly data reports from database reports and facility register reports

Ensure database data is cleaned and quality assured on a monthly basis

Compare, analyze and interpret data proactively and notify the relevant stakeholders of the findings

Compile monthly and annual progress reports as required

Compile ad-hoc data reports as requested for specific evaluation outputs

Attend to all staffing requirements and administration

Supervise and manage the duties of subordinates to ensure optimal staff utilization and maintenance of sound labor relations

Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments

Identify substandard performance by team members and take necessary corrective action

Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organization

Promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership of driving your own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as forums, conferences, policy-setting workshops, etc.

Required minimum education and training:

Degree in Computer Science, Science or Statistics, Information Science, or any other relevant degree

A valid driver’s license

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum 5 years of experience in data management, analysis, and reporting

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Master’s degree

Experience implementing and managing data systems

Working with donor-driven programs

Knowledge/experience in STATA, SAS, and MS SQL Server technologies advantageous

Knowledge/awareness of data warehousing theory and methodologies

Knowledge/awareness and skills in data handling, modeling, and or database architecture design advantageous

Good understanding of data quality and ability to develop data quality reporting mechanisms

Monitoring and evaluation of routine data collection

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 18 November 2022 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

Please note:

Our Client, WHC – Ezintsha, maintains mandatory Covid-19 requirements, and as such only Covid-19 vaccinated incumbents will be considered for positions.

WHC, in accordance with its Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

AJ Personnel is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

Background

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives.

