Developer / Solutions Architect – Johannesburg
Office Automation Industry
CTC R480, 000 pa
This position provides 1st level Development and Programming on the company’s Electronic Content Management Solution which includes on-site installation and support when necessary, and support to the professional services team.
REQUIREMENTS
Relevant Degree or National Diploma level
ECM (Electronic Content Management) related certifications (Advantage)
A minimum of 3-4 year experience in JS, jQuery, CSS, HTML, MS SQL, C# & VB
Advanced Computer literacy (MS Office, MS Word, MS Excel)
Analytical thinking (creative, decisive, learning, problem solving, systems thinking, logical analysis)
Microsoft Azure Concepts
Interpersonal communication and listening skills
Problem solving and critical thinking
Research & planning skills
Written communication and reading skills
Application and data related skills and methods (expert knowledge of .Net application development methods, languages (C#) and tools; expert knowledge of the Microsoft platform software development and integration frameworks and tools, knowledge of data base technologies, languages and frameworks)
PRINCIPLE DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Provide Technical consultative guidance to clients integrating to a SaaS (Service as a Solution) solution.
Design and present targeted solutions based on explicitly and implicitly stated requirements
Ability to advise on the most appropriate course of action if the business problem is not solved using standard technologies.
Provide product advice and consultation in pre-sales work.
Stays current on technical specifications for hardware/software requirements of the company and industry products and solutions through professional associations, trade journals, networking, and associated training and seminars.
Prepares technical architectural and implementation design documents and creates a project plan to develop the implementation plan.
Responsible for the delivery of the technical architectural design, strategies and plans that will be a delivered in the engagement.
May be responsible for the creation of proposals that address current and evolving client requirements
Optimise existing client’s workflow and business processes.
Activity Reporting
Monthly Reporting
Performing software development tasks in accordance with specifications as per the project or agreed timelines
Investigation, analysing and documenting reported defects
Perform testing in a QA environment
