Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Developer / Solutions Architect – Johannesburg

Office Automation Industry

CTC R480, 000 pa

This position provides 1st level Development and Programming on the company’s Electronic Content Management Solution which includes on-site installation and support when necessary, and support to the professional services team.

REQUIREMENTS

Relevant Degree or National Diploma level

ECM (Electronic Content Management) related certifications (Advantage)

A minimum of 3-4 year experience in JS, jQuery, CSS, HTML, MS SQL, C# & VB

Advanced Computer literacy (MS Office, MS Word, MS Excel)

Analytical thinking (creative, decisive, learning, problem solving, systems thinking, logical analysis)

Microsoft Azure Concepts

Interpersonal communication and listening skills

Problem solving and critical thinking

Research & planning skills

Written communication and reading skills

Application and data related skills and methods (expert knowledge of .Net application development methods, languages (C#) and tools; expert knowledge of the Microsoft platform software development and integration frameworks and tools, knowledge of data base technologies, languages and frameworks)

PRINCIPLE DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Provide Technical consultative guidance to clients integrating to a SaaS (Service as a Solution) solution.

Design and present targeted solutions based on explicitly and implicitly stated requirements

Ability to advise on the most appropriate course of action if the business problem is not solved using standard technologies.

Provide product advice and consultation in pre-sales work.

Stays current on technical specifications for hardware/software requirements of the company and industry products and solutions through professional associations, trade journals, networking, and associated training and seminars.

Prepares technical architectural and implementation design documents and creates a project plan to develop the implementation plan.

Responsible for the delivery of the technical architectural design, strategies and plans that will be a delivered in the engagement.

May be responsible for the creation of proposals that address current and evolving client requirements

Optimise existing client’s workflow and business processes.

Activity Reporting

Monthly Reporting

Performing software development tasks in accordance with specifications as per the project or agreed timelines

Investigation, analysing and documenting reported defects

Perform testing in a QA environment

