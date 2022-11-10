EIP Developer

Enterprise integration patterns (EIP):

Minimum qualification required:

  • A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent; and
  • Five to eight years’ experience in the development environment.

Competencies:

  • A minimum of three years’ experience in Integration development of integration technologies such as ACE, MQ, Data Power, API Connect, Aspera and IBM Transformation Extender
  • Extensive experience with implementation and optimization of ACE, MQ, Data Power, API Connect, Aspera and IBM Transformation Extender
  • Experience in design, analysis, re-engineering and development of integration flows (including error and audit) between variety of applications
  • Strong development in integration API and security
  • Extensive experience in devsecops
  • Proficiency in Linux and Unix AIX 7.2

  • Must be proficient in SOAPUI, Postman, Weblogic 12c, SOA 12c

  • Proficient in following runtime tools: Atlassian Bitbucket, Atlassian Bamboo, Jira and Confluence

  • Skills in Integration Protocol such as RESTful API, Webservice, MQ and File (MQMFT, FTPS, SFTP)
  • Proficient in Data Types: Transformation (JSON/SWAGGER, XML/XSD/WSDL/XSLT, CSV/Excel, Fixed Length, Binary) and No Transformation (Binary)
  • Project development exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)
  • Advanced ability to design or architect and develop IT solutions.

The following will be an added advantage:

  • Professional Certification
  • Proficient in at least one other Integration toolset (ACE, API Connect, MQ, Data Power)
    Experience on working in an agile development environment. Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

