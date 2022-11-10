ERP Specialist : Finance & Reporting at Sun International Head Office

Job Purpose:

The Business Support Division will lead innovation, and business and technology services to business operations to enable the optimal use of digitisation, systems and processes to provide new revenue and value-producing opportunities and the achievement of objectives. This will include delivering detailed business analyses, project planning, monitoring and measurement for group-wide business projects and changes; and lead the integration of new and changing processes and systems into operations based on the agreed requirements of the business segments, and insights from specialised support functions.

The ERP Specialist: Finance is responsible to act as a bridge between the operational finance functions and the ERP technical team with the aim of systematically and methodically investigating, analysing and identifying business needs and challenges; translating these requirements into system specifications in collaboration with IT to deliver workable technology solutions and support end users in the optimal use and application of the ERP system within the business, ensuring that the technology solutions are sustainable and successfully embedded into operations in a manner that is professional, reliable, and in line with business and regulatory requirements.

Education:

Three year degree in Finance, IT or other related fields

ERP System Certification (IFS preferred but others will be considered)

BI or reporting qualifications

SQL certification beneficial (Oracle preferred but others will be considered)

Experience:

5 years operational experience in finance, including 3 years at a supervisory level

3 Years’ experience in ERP – Support and implementation (IFS ERP beneficial but not required)

Experience in Data Analyst or Business Intelligence Analyst roles beneficial

Desired Skills:

Creating and improving

Analysing

Sourcing information

Applying expertise and technology

Taking ownership

Responding with urgency

Collaborating

Knowledge of operational Finance processes

Project Management

Business Acumen

Risk Management skills

Stakeholder relationship management

Advanced MS Excel

Advanced ERP Functionality and application

Coaching skills

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Sun International is a JSE-listed company with a proud legacy in the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries. Its superior hotels, casinos, resorts, and events, like the Nedbank Golf Challenge, make it a recognised premium brand.

The Group has a diverse portfolio of assets, including modern, well-located casinos such as Time Square and GrandWest, SunBet online betting platform, world-class five-star hotels such as The Table Bay Hotel and The Maslow Sandton, and premier resorts such as Wild Coast Sun and the renowned Sun City with its iconic Palace of the Lost City hotel.

