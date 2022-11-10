Functional Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Nov 10, 2022

Minimum qualification required:

  • A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent; and
  • Five to eight years’ experience in the Functional Specialist environment.

Competencies:

  • Quality assurance, testing and release management knowledge and skill.
  • Knowledge of the full Systems development life cycle.

Key deliverables:

  • Functional Specialist services on the ERP Roadmap (HCM Cloud Solution Project)

Desired Skills:

  • Functional Specialist
  • Degree
  • diploma
  • quality assurance
  • testing
  • release management
  • systems development life cycle
  • SDLC
  • ERP
  • ROADMAP
  • HCM
  • HCM CLOUD
  • SOLUTION PROJECT

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Other Information Technology

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

