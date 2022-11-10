Minimum qualification required:
- A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent; and
- Five to eight years’ experience in the Functional Specialist environment.
Competencies:
- Quality assurance, testing and release management knowledge and skill.
- Knowledge of the full Systems development life cycle.
Key deliverables:
- Functional Specialist services on the ERP Roadmap (HCM Cloud Solution Project)
Desired Skills:
- Functional Specialist
- Degree
- diploma
- quality assurance
- testing
- release management
- systems development life cycle
- SDLC
- ERP
- ROADMAP
- HCM
- HCM CLOUD
- SOLUTION PROJECT
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Other Information Technology
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma