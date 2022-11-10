ios Developer

Nov 10, 2022

Background and Experience

  • 3-5 + Years ios Swift and/or Objective C development experience
  • 1-2+ yrs with JSON,Codable,GCD or Asynchronous programming
  • Good/excellent understanding of Object Orientated Programming concepts
  • Have a passion to write and help others produce efficient Code (Snr)
  • Mentor and train fellow team members to become better developers (Snr)
  • Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle

Must have

  • BS/MS/PhD in Computer Science OR equivalent degree OR equivalent experience
  • Expertise with Swift, Objective – C ,ios, fundamentals and frameworks
  • Experience using ios frameworks like UIKit, foundation etc.
  • Experience using XCode 12 or later
  • Familiarity with GIT or similar source control software
  • Good/excellent problem solving and troubleshooting skills

Advantageous

  • Good understanding of UI Design and common usability issues is helpful
  • Thorough knowledge of macOS and ios is helpful

Interpersonal

  • Fast paced project environment focused on high quality delivery
  • Ability to deliver solid work on tight schedules
  • Passion for quality and close attention to details
  • A passion for technology and the ability to learn new concepts quickly
  • Strong communications and interpersonal skills

If you meet the above requirments, please send your CV and SKILLS MATRIX to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • ios Swift
  • XCode 12
  • JSON
  • Codable
  • C#
  • mobile development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Leading Financial Institution

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *