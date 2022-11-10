ios Developer

Background and Experience
- 3-5 + Years ios Swift and/or Objective C development experience
- 1-2+ yrs with JSON,Codable,GCD or Asynchronous programming
- Good/excellent understanding of Object Orientated Programming concepts
- Have a passion to write and help others produce efficient Code (Snr)
- Mentor and train fellow team members to become better developers (Snr)
- Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle
Must have
- BS/MS/PhD in Computer Science OR equivalent degree OR equivalent experience
- Expertise with Swift, Objective – C ,ios, fundamentals and frameworks
- Experience using ios frameworks like UIKit, foundation etc.
- Experience using XCode 12 or later
- Familiarity with GIT or similar source control software
- Good/excellent problem solving and troubleshooting skills
Advantageous
- Good understanding of UI Design and common usability issues is helpful
- Thorough knowledge of macOS and ios is helpful
Interpersonal
- Fast paced project environment focused on high quality delivery
- Ability to deliver solid work on tight schedules
- Passion for quality and close attention to details
- A passion for technology and the ability to learn new concepts quickly
- Strong communications and interpersonal skills
About The Employer:
Leading Financial Institution