ios Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Background and Experience

3-5 + Years ios Swift and/or Objective C development experience

1-2+ yrs with JSON,Codable,GCD or Asynchronous programming

Good/excellent understanding of Object Orientated Programming concepts

Have a passion to write and help others produce efficient Code (Snr)

Mentor and train fellow team members to become better developers (Snr)

Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle

Must have

BS/MS/PhD in Computer Science OR equivalent degree OR equivalent experience

Expertise with Swift, Objective – C ,ios, fundamentals and frameworks

Experience using ios frameworks like UIKit, foundation etc.

Experience using XCode 12 or later

Familiarity with GIT or similar source control software

Good/excellent problem solving and troubleshooting skills

Advantageous

Good understanding of UI Design and common usability issues is helpful

Thorough knowledge of macOS and ios is helpful

Interpersonal

Fast paced project environment focused on high quality delivery

Ability to deliver solid work on tight schedules

Passion for quality and close attention to details

A passion for technology and the ability to learn new concepts quickly

Strong communications and interpersonal skills

