IT Business Analyst at First National Bank – Gauteng Johannesburg

Role Purpose
- To review, evaluate and analyse user needs to document system requirements and create system specifications that drive system development and implementation of overall business objective
Responsibilities
- Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costsAssess, analyse and optimise end-to end business processes to improve business efficiencies, customer/employee experience and remove inefficient processes to meet new requirements
- Facilitate and coordinate the end to end implementation of prioritised and approved projectsAnalyse business processes and workflows to identify improvement or automation opportunities and facilitate implementation
- Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within FNB and/or across the FRGAssess own performance through seeking timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate
- Develop new insights into situations and apply innovative solutions to make organisational improvements
- Ensure compliance to legislative and audit requirements and adherence to relevant processes
- Compile reports that track progress and guide business to make informed decisions relating to building technical equipment
- Focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations
- Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation
Additional Requirements
- In accordance with National Credit Act (NCA) candidates applying for this role will require a credit record check.
Qualifications and ExperienceMinimum Qualification
- Relevant Degree in BSc Information Systems, BCom Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Analysis, BBusSc or relatedExperience
- 3 to 5 years experience in a similar environment, of which 1 to 2 years experience as a Business Analyst IKnowledge Required
- Basic understanding of developing business cases Knowledge of data analysis and interpretation
- In depth understanding of financial data and banking information systems
- Expert knowledge of Excel and Access
- Experience with development and interpretation of reports
- Strong knowledge and use of design process tools (e.g. Visio, Firstmap)
- In depth knowledge and skills on SQL coding
Desired Skills:
- Requirements Gathering
- Business Case
