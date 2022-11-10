IT Business Analyst at First National Bank – Gauteng Johannesburg

Role Purpose

To review, evaluate and analyse user needs to document system requirements and create system specifications that drive system development and implementation of overall business objective

Responsibilities

Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costsAssess, analyse and optimise end-to end business processes to improve business efficiencies, customer/employee experience and remove inefficient processes to meet new requirements

Facilitate and coordinate the end to end implementation of prioritised and approved projectsAnalyse business processes and workflows to identify improvement or automation opportunities and facilitate implementation

Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within FNB and/or across the FRGAssess own performance through seeking timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate

Develop new insights into situations and apply innovative solutions to make organisational improvements

Ensure compliance to legislative and audit requirements and adherence to relevant processes

Compile reports that track progress and guide business to make informed decisions relating to building technical equipment

Focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations

Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation

Additional Requirements

In accordance with National Credit Act (NCA) candidates applying for this role will require a credit record check.

Qualifications and ExperienceMinimum Qualification

Relevant Degree in BSc Information Systems, BCom Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Analysis, BBusSc or relatedExperience

3 to 5 years experience in a similar environment, of which 1 to 2 years experience as a Business Analyst IKnowledge Required

Basic understanding of developing business cases Knowledge of data analysis and interpretation

In depth understanding of financial data and banking information systems

Expert knowledge of Excel and Access

Experience with development and interpretation of reports

Strong knowledge and use of design process tools (e.g. Visio, Firstmap)

In depth knowledge and skills on SQL coding

Desired Skills:

Requirements Gathering

Business Case

About The Employer:

About Us

– make a promise

– be deeply invested

– value our differences

– build trust, not territory

– have courage

– always do the right thing

– stay curiousand you have one simple goal: to improve the lives of customers through simple, effective solutions that meet their needs, contact us today and join a winning team.

Learn more/Apply for this position