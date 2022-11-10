IT Development Manager

A locally based development company is currently looking for 2 x Project Managers to join their team on a permanent basis. As you will be managing projects for their US based very renowned university, this is a guaranteed career changer!

This is also a 100% remote, work from home opportunity.

Desired Skills:

project manager

Project Management

agile

prince 2

development

programmer

itil

development manager

PMO

Project Management Agile

Project management principles

PMI

Management methodology

Project Governance

About The Employer:

Your expertise and established track record in running a software development team will make you a great asset to this management team. Although the role is for a Project Manager / Development Manager that has a strong technical understanding, it will be beneficial if you worked as a Developer and progressed into a management role.

You will gain great exposure working with this US based tertiary institution that will guarantee great exposure and networks into the international market. Never a bad idea to build those ties and have it on your CV, a true game changer.

Learn more/Apply for this position