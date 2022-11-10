IT Development Manager – Gauteng Menlyn

Nov 10, 2022

A locally based development company is currently looking for 2 x Project Managers to join their team on a permanent basis. As you will be managing projects for their US based very renowned university, this is a guaranteed career changer!

This is also a 100% remote, work from home opportunity.

Desired Skills:

  • project manager
  • Project Management
  • agile
  • prince 2
  • development
  • programmer
  • itil
  • development manager
  • PMO
  • Project Management Agile
  • Project management principles
  • PMI
  • Management methodology
  • Project Governance

About The Employer:

Your expertise and established track record in running a software development team will make you a great asset to this management team. Although the role is for a Project Manager / Development Manager that has a strong technical understanding, it will be beneficial if you worked as a Developer and progressed into a management role.

You will gain great exposure working with this US based tertiary institution that will guarantee great exposure and networks into the international market. Never a bad idea to build those ties and have it on your CV, a true game changer.

