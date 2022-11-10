IT Support Specialist – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our Client based in Cape Town is seeking an IT Support Specialist to join their team.

The ideal candidate must have good engineering common sense, someone who takes initiative and is accountable for their function within the company.

This position is for someone who wants to grow, take the lead on projects and has solid support and soft skills. This person will be working and interfacing with a wide range of people within the organization across our South Africa, US and India offices.

Responsibilities:

Set-up and manage user accounts for emails, Google and other

Resolving IT support requests from employees

Answering employee questions regarding computer systems

Changing configurations, settings and permissions to fix computer issues

Installing new software and hardware drivers and updating existing ones as needed

Onboarding new employees; creating emails, installing anti-virus, providing Google permissions, etc.

Offboarding employees

Asset Inventory

Qualifications:

Ability to troubleshoot in Windows desktop environment

Knowledge of network protocols and architecture

Experience with Windows Server [Phone Number Removed]; or 2022

3+ years of experience in IT, network administration, software development or a related field

A bachelor’s degree or higher in engineering, network administration, computer science, IT, or a related field is preferred

Soft skills – this position will be customer facing at times

Clear initiative and drive looking for career growth

Hands on experience in configuring in a Linux environment **Preferred

Experience in Python or Java/C/C++/Javascript **Preferred

Experience in AWS or Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure

Desired Skills:

Python

Linux

Network Support

Software Development

ms azure

