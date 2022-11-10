IT Systems Analyst

Nov 10, 2022

Education and experience:

  • An Honours Degree in Informatics, Computer Science, Engineering, or an equivalent industry qualification
  • A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage
  • A formal architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF) will be an advantage
  • Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design and/or Enterprise Architecture and/or Solutions Architecture
  • Experience with facilitating workshops
  • Experience in negotiating for desired outcomes
  • Macro-economic forecasting and model development experience
  • Oracle Reporting Services environment
  • SQL Scripting
  • Data Analysis / Data Science

Additional requirements

  • The following specific systems knowledge will be an advantage:
    o Key languages and econometrics expressions
    o Java Language
    o Python
    o R
    o Julia
    o Matlab
    o EViews or similar
    o Redmine, Jira or similar

The following will be an added advantage:
o Familiar with a treasury or monetary policy environment
o DevOPS and MLOPS experience
o Linear algebra, non-linear optimisation, time series modelling and econometric modelling
o Knowledge of data mesh
o Participation in online programming or ML competitions – especially in a team

Desired Skills:

  • programming
  • Linear algebra
  • econometric modelling
  • DevOPS
  • MLOPS
  • treasury
  • monetary policy
  • Redmine
  • Jira
  • EViews
  • Matlab
  • Julia
  • R
  • Python
  • Java
  • Data Science
  • Data Analysis
  • SQL Scripting
  • Oracle Reporting
  • Solutions Architecture
  • TOGAF
  • Degree

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems Analysis

