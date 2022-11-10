IT Systems Analyst

Education and experience:

An Honours Degree in Informatics, Computer Science, Engineering, or an equivalent industry qualification

A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage

A formal architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF) will be an advantage

Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design and/or Enterprise Architecture and/or Solutions Architecture

Experience with facilitating workshops

Experience in negotiating for desired outcomes

Macro-economic forecasting and model development experience

Oracle Reporting Services environment

SQL Scripting

Data Analysis / Data Science

Additional requirements

The following specific systems knowledge will be an advantage:

o Key languages and econometrics expressions

o Java Language

o Python

o R

o Julia

o Matlab

o EViews or similar

o Redmine, Jira or similar

The following will be an added advantage:

o Familiar with a treasury or monetary policy environment

o DevOPS and MLOPS experience

o Linear algebra, non-linear optimisation, time series modelling and econometric modelling

o Knowledge of data mesh

o Participation in online programming or ML competitions – especially in a team

Desired Skills:

programming

Linear algebra

econometric modelling

DevOPS

MLOPS

treasury

monetary policy

Redmine

Jira

EViews

Matlab

Julia

R

Python

Java

Data Science

Data Analysis

SQL Scripting

Oracle Reporting

Solutions Architecture

TOGAF

Degree

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position