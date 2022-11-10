IT Systems Analyst – G1626

Nov 10, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • IT Systems Analyst

  • Skilful in gathering and analysing requirements impacting data-intensive applications/systems, and building solutions for fulfilling those requirements
  • Understand tech stack of the current product in order to lead business & IT discussions to formulate requirements & build backlog
  • Knowledge of information system concepts and technologies
  • Written and oral communication and presentation skills
  • Ability to interface with the business to meet requirements and targets
  • DB2
  • SQL Language and Database experience
  • Legacy systems i.e DB2 understanding and ability to translate requirements
  • Experience in Mainframe (incl. VSAM, GDG) configs
  • Problem-solving skills
  • Experience in Agile methodology
  • Experience in the creation of Epics/Stories to match the outcomes of the analysis/specifications, thereby defining the (Acceptance Criteria the Definition of Ready and the Definition of Done) criteria
  • Experience in modelling software like Visio, [URL Removed] or others
  • Experience in developing process flows

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Knowledge of data modelling and data visualisation tools
  • Data Manipulation and Transformation
  • Cloud Technologies and Mainframe Migrations
  • Change Data Capture technologies and principles to propagate Mainframe data to cloud targets i.e Confluent Kafka

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Mainframe
  • Visio

