IT Systems Analyst – G1626

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- IT Systems Analyst
- Skilful in gathering and analysing requirements impacting data-intensive applications/systems, and building solutions for fulfilling those requirements
- Understand tech stack of the current product in order to lead business & IT discussions to formulate requirements & build backlog
- Knowledge of information system concepts and technologies
- Written and oral communication and presentation skills
- Ability to interface with the business to meet requirements and targets
- DB2
- SQL Language and Database experience
- Legacy systems i.e DB2 understanding and ability to translate requirements
- Experience in Mainframe (incl. VSAM, GDG) configs
- Problem-solving skills
- Experience in Agile methodology
- Experience in the creation of Epics/Stories to match the outcomes of the analysis/specifications, thereby defining the (Acceptance Criteria the Definition of Ready and the Definition of Done) criteria
- Experience in modelling software like Visio, [URL Removed] or others
- Experience in developing process flows
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Knowledge of data modelling and data visualisation tools
- Data Manipulation and Transformation
- Cloud Technologies and Mainframe Migrations
- Change Data Capture technologies and principles to propagate Mainframe data to cloud targets i.e Confluent Kafka
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Mainframe
- Visio