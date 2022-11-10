IT Systems Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Education and experience:
- An Honours Degree in Informatics, Computer Science, Engineering, or an equivalent industry qualification
- A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage
- A formal architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF) will be an advantage
- Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design and/or Enterprise Architecture and/or Solutions Architecture
- Experience with facilitating workshops
- Experience in negotiating for desired outcomes
- Macro-economic forecasting and model development experience
- Oracle Reporting Services environment
- SQL Scripting
- Data Analysis / Data Science
Additional requirements
- The following specific systems knowledge will be an advantage:
o Key languages and econometrics expressions
o Java Language
o Python
o R
o Julia
o Matlab
o EViews or similar
o Redmine, Jira or similar
The following will be an added advantage:
o Familiar with a treasury or monetary policy environment
o DevOPS and MLOPS experience
o Linear algebra, non-linear optimisation, time series modelling and econometric modelling
o Knowledge of data mesh
o Participation in online programming or ML competitions – especially in a team
