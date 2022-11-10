Java Back-end Developer & Team Lead – Gauteng Centurion

Nov 10, 2022

  • Create as well as support both front and back-end applications that utilize large amounts of data.
  • As Senior Java Developer you will lead development team through a complete development lifecycle.
  • Lead a team of 3 or 4 junior and intermediate Java Backend Developers.
  • Looking for individuals who work well in a collaborative environment and pay meticulous attention to detail tend to excel in the position of Professional Senior Java Developer.

Environment:

  • High-performance, high-demand, technical and multi-disciplinary environment, with software development as the main business activity.
  • Consulting vision and mission of the company requires employees to have the ability to work in both a technical environment (software development), as well as with the human (clients) element.

Technologies:

  • Java
  • SOAP/Rest Services
  • MySQL
  • HTML
  • JavaScript Linux Server Management
  • Working in a source-controlled environment (BitBucket preferred)
  • Knowledge of the complete SDLC.

Experience & Skills

  • At least 5 years working experience as a Back-end Java Developer
  • Minimum of 2 years in a leadership role – leading a team of Junior to Intermediate Java Developers.
  • Moderately supervised – the individual will need to take ownership and initiative, with a team of junior and intermediate developers reporting to the individual, but will also report to an executive within the company and provide daily and weekly feedback.
  • Experience with both agile and waterfall methodologies (hybrid).
  • Experience working in a high-level collaborative environment and promoting a teamwork mentality.
  • Strong sense of personal accountability regarding decision-making.
  • Excellent time management and organizational skills and experience establishing guidelines in these areas for others.

Qualifications

  • A Bachelor’s degree or three-year National Diploma is preferred.
  • A Professional certification in a relevant field from an accredited intuition plus previous experience as a software developer will be considered.
  • Will consider candidate with past solid technical experience as a backend developer, with database experience.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Backend Development
  • Leadership
  • Team Lead
  • SOAP
  • Rest Services
  • Rest
  • MySQL
  • HTML
  • JavaScript
  • BitBucket
  • Bit Bucket
  • Software Development Lifecycle
  • SDLC
  • Web-Based
  • Back-end systems
  • Workflows
  • Agile
  • Waterfall

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Financial Consulting Services

