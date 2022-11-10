Java Back-end Developer & Team Lead – Gauteng Centurion

- Create as well as support both front and back-end applications that utilize large amounts of data.
- As Senior Java Developer you will lead development team through a complete development lifecycle.
- Lead a team of 3 or 4 junior and intermediate Java Backend Developers.
- Looking for individuals who work well in a collaborative environment and pay meticulous attention to detail tend to excel in the position of Professional Senior Java Developer.
Environment:
- High-performance, high-demand, technical and multi-disciplinary environment, with software development as the main business activity.
- Consulting vision and mission of the company requires employees to have the ability to work in both a technical environment (software development), as well as with the human (clients) element.
Technologies:
- Java
- SOAP/Rest Services
- MySQL
- HTML
- JavaScript Linux Server Management
- Working in a source-controlled environment (BitBucket preferred)
- Knowledge of the complete SDLC.
Experience & Skills
- At least 5 years working experience as a Back-end Java Developer
- Minimum of 2 years in a leadership role – leading a team of Junior to Intermediate Java Developers.
- Moderately supervised – the individual will need to take ownership and initiative, with a team of junior and intermediate developers reporting to the individual, but will also report to an executive within the company and provide daily and weekly feedback.
- Experience with both agile and waterfall methodologies (hybrid).
- Experience working in a high-level collaborative environment and promoting a teamwork mentality.
- Strong sense of personal accountability regarding decision-making.
- Excellent time management and organizational skills and experience establishing guidelines in these areas for others.
Qualifications
- A Bachelor’s degree or three-year National Diploma is preferred.
- A Professional certification in a relevant field from an accredited intuition plus previous experience as a software developer will be considered.
- Will consider candidate with past solid technical experience as a backend developer, with database experience.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Backend Development
- Leadership
- Team Lead
- SOAP
- Rest Services
- Rest
- MySQL
- HTML
- JavaScript
- BitBucket
- Bit Bucket
- Software Development Lifecycle
- SDLC
- Web-Based
- Back-end systems
- Workflows
- Agile
- Waterfall
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Financial Consulting Services