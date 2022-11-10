Lead Automation Test Analyst (Atlassian / Jira) – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Nov 10, 2022

The incumbent will take responsibility of the Testing process, tools, techniques, and standards that meets business requirements on the company Core Insurance Platform.

Very specialized team so not a big team. This allows them to do a lot of innovation.
Need someone who can lead proof of concepts, research etc.

  • Tech Stack – Atlassian is key to have, Bit Bucket, Bamboo, Jira
  • Automation Tools – Cyprus, JavaScript is key
  • Framework on Cyprus side – BDD framework experience, to right features / stories
  • Additional – Selenium, Java,
  • Be able to automation board front and back end. Have a lot of API’s they automating.
  • Soft Skills – Be able to lead, coach and mentor other Testers. Good stakeholder management skills.

Responsibilities

  • Analyses and develops proper Regression test coverage
  • Develop test strategies, plans, and maintain automation test data
  • Develop and continuously improve automated tests as new system features and enhancements are developed
  • Execution and monitoring of Automated regression packs
  • Validating test results and logging defects.
  • Ensure the appropriate test environments and infrastructures are in place and kept up to date
  • Analyze metrics for quality assessment / improvement
  • May work with Business Analyst to influence and monitor User Acceptance Testing.
  • Identify and report to dev teams questionable functions, performance concerns, and inconsistencies
  • Weekly and testing progress reports sent to management for overall testing reporting
  • Responsibilities may require After hours and weekend work in response to needs of the systems being supported

Quality Assurance

  • Functional and Non-Functional testing of developed software to ensure it meets quality standards
  • Lead code reviews and technical issue resolution meetings

Qualifications and Experience

  • Relevant Tertiary IT qualification preferred with strong mathematical background
  • 5+ years’ experience in the Full Software Quality Assurance Lifecycle
  • QA related certification i.e., ISTQB Foundation

Experience in:

  • Testing Levels & Lifecycle
  • Build and implement Automation frameworks
  • In depth usage of Automation Tools (Selenium, , Cypress)
  • Test Management Tools (ALM, Xray, Zephyr)
  • Creating and Implementing Automated Regression Test Strategies
  • Testing Techniques
  • Process Improvement Models

  • Experience with API testing and automation thereof
  • Experience with SQL and Power BI
  • Ability to create tests in chosen framework by reviewing code commits and user stories
  • Integrate automated testing into a Bamboo CI/CD framework

Knowledge

  • Good working knowledge in testing best practices
  • Working knowledge of the Atlassian Suite of products (e.g., Bamboo, JIRA, Confluence, BitBucket) and Monitoring Tools would be advantageous
  • Knowledge of the short-term insurance industry is advantageous
  • Competent in problem solving and troubleshooting
  • Prioritising objectives and planning
  • Accurate time estimates for automation test development
  • Identifying, resolving or escalating risks, issues, dependencies, etc.
  • Must be able to work in a highly pressurised and dynamic environment
  • Mentoring QA Testers in use of Test Frameworks
  • Able to accept accountability for actions and decisions

Desired Skills:

  • Atlassian
  • Automation
  • Test Lead

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Group Life
  • Disability. Plus annual performance based bonus paid out in

