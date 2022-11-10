Lead Automation Test Analyst (Atlassian / Jira)

The incumbent will take responsibility of the Testing process, tools, techniques, and standards that meets business requirements on the company Core Insurance Platform.
Very specialized team so not a big team. This allows them to do a lot of innovation.
Need someone who can lead proof of concepts, research etc.
- Tech Stack – Atlassian is key to have, Bit Bucket, Bamboo, Jira
- Automation Tools – Cyprus, JavaScript is key
- Framework on Cyprus side – BDD framework experience, to right features / stories
- Additional – Selenium, Java,
- Be able to automation board front and back end. Have a lot of API’s they automating.
- Soft Skills – Be able to lead, coach and mentor other Testers. Good stakeholder management skills.
Responsibilities
- Analyses and develops proper Regression test coverage
- Develop test strategies, plans, and maintain automation test data
- Develop and continuously improve automated tests as new system features and enhancements are developed
- Execution and monitoring of Automated regression packs
- Validating test results and logging defects.
- Ensure the appropriate test environments and infrastructures are in place and kept up to date
- Analyze metrics for quality assessment / improvement
- May work with Business Analyst to influence and monitor User Acceptance Testing.
- Identify and report to dev teams questionable functions, performance concerns, and inconsistencies
- Weekly and testing progress reports sent to management for overall testing reporting
- Responsibilities may require After hours and weekend work in response to needs of the systems being supported
Quality Assurance
- Functional and Non-Functional testing of developed software to ensure it meets quality standards
- Lead code reviews and technical issue resolution meetings
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant Tertiary IT qualification preferred with strong mathematical background
- 5+ years’ experience in the Full Software Quality Assurance Lifecycle
- QA related certification i.e., ISTQB Foundation
Experience in:
- Testing Levels & Lifecycle
- Build and implement Automation frameworks
- In depth usage of Automation Tools (Selenium, , Cypress)
- Test Management Tools (ALM, Xray, Zephyr)
- Creating and Implementing Automated Regression Test Strategies
- Testing Techniques
- Process Improvement Models
- Experience with API testing and automation thereof
- Experience with SQL and Power BI
- Ability to create tests in chosen framework by reviewing code commits and user stories
- Integrate automated testing into a Bamboo CI/CD framework
Knowledge
- Good working knowledge in testing best practices
- Working knowledge of the Atlassian Suite of products (e.g., Bamboo, JIRA, Confluence, BitBucket) and Monitoring Tools would be advantageous
- Knowledge of the short-term insurance industry is advantageous
- Competent in problem solving and troubleshooting
- Prioritising objectives and planning
- Accurate time estimates for automation test development
- Identifying, resolving or escalating risks, issues, dependencies, etc.
- Must be able to work in a highly pressurised and dynamic environment
- Mentoring QA Testers in use of Test Frameworks
- Able to accept accountability for actions and decisions
Desired Skills:
- Atlassian
- Automation
- Test Lead
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Group Life
- Disability. Plus annual performance based bonus paid out in