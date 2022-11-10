Lenovo partners with the Sharks

Lenovo has entered into a partnership with SA Rugby champion team, the Sharks.

As the official laptop supplier to The Sharks, Lenovo will provide state-of-the-art laptops to the Sharks staff and management to ensure that the Sharks are able to perform at their peak both on and off the field.

Sharks CEO Dr Eduard Coetzee comments: “The Sharks are committed to partnering with like-minded brands, and with both companies sharing the same values and ethos, this partnership with Lenovo falls in line with our ambition of being a globally recognisable brand that is centred on excellence.

“The alignment between our two recognisable and highly respected brands is a commitment to inclusivity. Lenovo strives to use their scale and global presence to raise awareness and champion inclusivity, while The Sharks constantly champion inclusivity through diversity both in and off the field.

“The Sharks have entered a new and exciting era in our history, and we look forward to a working closely with Lenovo through a mutually beneficial partnership.”

Yugen Naidoo, GM of the Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group, Southern Africa, says: “Our partnership with the sharks marks the unification of two brands who share similar values in innovation, high performance and diversity and inclusion. As part of our ambition to make the smartest technology accessible to all, we’re delighted to be bolstering our partnership with local entities in South Africa who share our vision.

“I am sure with our technology and community engagement, together Lenovo and the Sharks will be offering South African rugby fans a more informative and entertaining experience.”