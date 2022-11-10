Mid-Snr PHP Developer (Laravel) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Salary R50K-R80K per month depending on experience

Job Type: Full time and Permanent

Location: Fully remote

A dynamic and growing web development team operating in the Creative Agency sector is looking for a mid to senior PHP Developer to join their awesome team! You will need solid PHP development experience (5-7 years) with solid Laravel experience as well as MySQL database development experience. The Agency is involved in Web development, Application development as well as creating Business systems for numerous clients and they work on multiple projects at any one time. This role will offer the candidate the opportunity to work in an autonomous environment with new technologies.

Non-Negotiables for consideration

5-7 Years working experience using PHP Scripting Language AND MySQL Database

Current or recent experience using Laraval PHP Framework

Front end languages required: JavaScript Framework (React, Vue and Angular), HTML and CSS

Experience with open source/Linux technologies is essential such as Apache and NGINX configuration

Good understanding of website integration and software creation

Must have worked with clients directly to develop solutions and present final work to clients

Must have demonstrable experience in creating the following functionalities: integration of APIs, registrations, and log-ins, payment gateways, authentication, reporting and CRUD (Create, Read, Update, Delete) and development of SaaS apps

Ability to create both business solutions as well as find technical solutions

Duties

Attend client briefing sessions

Formulate solutions based on client briefing sessions

Create scripts to facilitate client solutions that meet performance and objectives

Test and develop software for client applications

Write high-performance, reusable code

Present final solution to clients

Delegate tasks to junior staff

Troubleshoot and fix any issues relating to PHP programming

