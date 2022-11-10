Mid-Snr PHP Developer (Laravel)

Salary R50K-R80K per month depending on experience
Job Type: Full time and Permanent
Location: Fully remote
A dynamic and growing web development team operating in the Creative Agency sector is looking for a mid to senior PHP Developer to join their awesome team! You will need solid PHP development experience (5-7 years) with solid Laravel experience as well as MySQL database development experience. The Agency is involved in Web development, Application development as well as creating Business systems for numerous clients and they work on multiple projects at any one time. This role will offer the candidate the opportunity to work in an autonomous environment with new technologies.
Non-Negotiables for consideration
- 5-7 Years working experience using PHP Scripting Language AND MySQL Database
- Current or recent experience using Laraval PHP Framework
- Front end languages required: JavaScript Framework (React, Vue and Angular), HTML and CSS
- Experience with open source/Linux technologies is essential such as Apache and NGINX configuration
- Good understanding of website integration and software creation
- Must have worked with clients directly to develop solutions and present final work to clients
- Must have demonstrable experience in creating the following functionalities: integration of APIs, registrations, and log-ins, payment gateways, authentication, reporting and CRUD (Create, Read, Update, Delete) and development of SaaS apps
- Ability to create both business solutions as well as find technical solutions
Duties
- Attend client briefing sessions
- Formulate solutions based on client briefing sessions
- Create scripts to facilitate client solutions that meet performance and objectives
- Test and develop software for client applications
- Write high-performance, reusable code
- Present final solution to clients
- Delegate tasks to junior staff
- Troubleshoot and fix any issues relating to PHP programming
