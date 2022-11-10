Nedbank Golf Challenge tees off in the metaverse

Following its entry to Web3 and procuring land in Africa’s first metaverse – Africarare – Nedbank is now inviting fans to enjoy all that the virtual world has to offer with the inaugural Nedbank Golf Challenge in Ubuntuland.

While the physical edition of the world-renowned sports event will be taking place at Sun City from 10 to 13 November 2022, the virtual edition will also tee off in the Nedbank Metaverse in Ubuntuland today (10 November) and extend for a full week with entertainment planned from 9.00am to 8.00pm daily. Fans visiting the space can perfect their swing with lessons from the resident golf pro, enjoy a golf-themed treasure hunt, take part in live quizzes, or simply kick back and enjoy a drink in the sports bar, while enjoying live entertainment by local artists.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge and the behind-the-scenes thereof, will be live streamed in the space, so golf enthusiasts won’t miss a single putt. Additionally, a documentary chronicling the past 40 years of the popular challenge will be screened in the space. It’s all golfing enthusiasts enjoy and more, and this way, they get to play too!

“We are excited to welcome golfing fans to Ubuntuland for the very first Nedbank Golf Challenge in virtual reality,” says Mic Mann, co-founder and CEO of Africarare. “Not only will this provide a new dimension to this iconic sports event, it also promises loads of fun for fans across the world.”

For regular updates, follow Africarare on Twitter: @AfricarareNFT.