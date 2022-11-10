Nutanix unveils new cloud bundles

Nutanix has announced the introduction of its New Cloud Bundles, building on its channel initiative for the commercial market segment launched in 2020.

The next generation of bundles enable customers to standardise on Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure (NCI) while offering channel partners streamlined options to integrate with their value propositions and grow their share of the market.

“Our NCI solution is known for simplifying IT environments with a server-based software-defined model. The New Cloud Bundles extend this to make it easier for our channel network across EMEA to order hybrid cloud infrastructure, multicloud management, unified storage, database, and desktop services solutions. Nutanix is a partner-driven organisation, and we want to equip our extensive channel base with innovative solutions on which they can deliver their own value-added services to ensure their end-user customers are ready to scale in an increasingly cloud-based world,” says Adam Tarbox, vice-president of EMEA channel sales at Nutanix.

Organisations are increasingly reliant on technology ecosystems that enable innovation at scale. The New Nutanix Cloud Bundles integrate a diverse stack of Nutanix solutions to equip channel partners with the means to deliver demonstrable business returns in the cloud for their customers.

“Business and technology leaders must undergo an intensive process to identify which cloud environment is right for their organisation. Nutanix channel partners have the skills and experience across industry verticals to ensure business deliverables are aligned with cloud-driven innovation. Our New Cloud Bundles simplifies this process and delivers an integrated environment while still offering the flexibility and scalability of NCI,” adds Tarbox.

The New Cloud Bundles for the commercial market are available in three versions:

* The Starter Bundle provides commercial customers with the core components of a hyperconverged environment with NCI Starter, which converges the entire data centre stack, including compute, storage, networking, and virtualisation.

* The Pro Bundle sees NCI Pro and Nutanix Cloud Manager (NCM) Starter both on cores. NCM provides coverage for Nutanix and VMware private clouds. NCM can also be tailored to create an ‘invisible cloud’ by having developers access hybrid multicloud resources through a marketplace-like platform, controlling what is visible to them, or having governance policies around resource consumption.

* The Ultimate Bundle comprises NCI Ultimate and NCM Starter. It delivers hyperconverged performance at scale across a varied application environment. The solutions deliver the highest performance and SAN features that organisations use daily.

The three bundles are available with production-level support. Any of the offerings can be quoted for a core capacity of between 72 and 192 cores. This means that unlike previously, the new bundles do not have a fixed configuration but are only limited based on the minimum and a maximum number of cores. A promotional NUS Pro bundle can also be added to any of the three versions. This bundle can be quoted for a capacity of between 5 TiBs to 10 TiBs.

Any existing Nutanix Cloud Bundles offers are valid until the end of December 2022, when the transition to New Cloud Bundles will be complete. For legacy bundle customers, Nutanix is working on the process of selling them the New Cloud Bundles at the time of renewal.